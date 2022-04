The D.C. Department of Corrections agreed late Wednesday to improve housing policies for transgender people at the D.C. Jail, according to a news release. The move comes as part of the settlement of a lawsuit the D.C. ACLU and Public Defender Service brought on behalf of Sunday Hinton after the DOC placed her in a men’s unit for more than two weeks in May 2021, despite her identifying as a woman.

