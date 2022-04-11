ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

This table also serves as storage for your working and display needs

By Ida Torres
Cover picture for the articleI have a lot of stuff. That’s the understatement of the decade. And I spend more than half of my day in front of a computer and therefore on a desk. When we started working from home during the pandemic, I had to look for a workstation that had a lot...

Taste Of Home

Why Bathroom Mats Shouldn’t Go in Your Washer

As an appliance technician with more than 30 years of experience, I’ve seen too many front-load washing machines ruined because customers used them to wash bathroom mats. I’ve seen a new front-loader broken beyond repair when a customer tried washing two bathroom mats at the same time. Bottom...
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

9 Deck Plans for Extending Your Outdoor Living Space

Adding a deck to your home is perhaps the best way to maximize your outdoor space for entertaining, relaxing, playing, or just soaking up the sun. Whether you’re looking to construct your own deck or plan to hire a professional, finding wooden deck design plans that match your vision for the space is essential. These deck plans and design ideas can help provide the inspiration you need to get your outdoor project started. Before beginning construction, remember to keep deck safety best practices in mind. These can include making sure the work is approved or permitted as required and creating a sturdy foundation for the deck.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This prefabricated steel structure is a multipurpose communal hub that can be flat packed like IKEA furniture

The Hithe is a prefabricated, demountable structure located in London’s Rotherhithe community designed to support local businesses while bridging the city’s communities with modern changes. Meaningful social infrastructure typically challenges the existing schema of neighborhoods while providing innovative solutions to modern problems like urbanization and climate change. These...
ARCHITECTURE
Real Simple

Save Up to 62% on Mattresses, Desks, TV Stands, and More at Amazon's Hidden Outlet

Refreshing your home come springtime is just as important as upgrading your cleaning gadgets and adding new warm-weather attire to your closet. With longer days and nicer temperatures, this is the perfect opportunity to redecorate—or at least add a few new furniture items to your space. And you don't have to wait for the next big sale holiday to score good-quality pieces for your bedroom, living area, or at-home office, because Amazon has a hidden outlet store that's chock-full of stylish furniture up to 62 percent off.
HOME & GARDEN
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This classy electric café racer oozes with modern technology and looks to kill

An elegant electric bike designed for pure performance and classic motorcycle aesthetics evoking a sense of class that’s unparalleled. Undeniably boxy café racers are trending highly owing to their boxy looks and performance quotient. Spanish electric bike manufacturer, OX Motorcycles is quite fresh in the landscape being founded in 2018 but has proved a lot with its modern electric bikes that carry a semblance of retro styling with a mash-up of the latest technology and sustainable roots.
CARS
The Independent

8 best deckchairs to recline in style this summer

There’s something instantly relaxing about sitting in a deck chair. For starters, the reclined angle doesn’t really allow for anything more strenuous than reading a book or sleepily staring out to sea – there’s no such thing as impeccable posture at this angle. Plus, once you’ve sunk deep into the welcoming curve of the sling itself, it’s such an effort to get back out that you may as well just lounge a bit longer.Originally used on a ship’s deck – hence the name – the deck chair is now a firm feature of beaches, parks and gardens as...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Aldi’s kitchen trolley is ideal for smaller spaces – and it’s on sale right now

Whether your cupboards are overflowing, you’re lacking worktop space or your flat is on the small size, Aldi has the solution to all your storage woes with its new kitchen trolley.From patio heaters to espresso machines, hot tubs and even Croc dupes, the supermarket’s Specialbuys aisle offers all this and plenty more at prices you won’t find anywhere else – and its latest offering is no exception.Currently on sale with 30 per cent off, the kitchen trolley looks to be the ultimate storage solution for those short on space and features a contemporary wooden design that rivals more expensive designer...
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Colorful Glassware Section Will Help to Brighten Up Your Kitchen This Spring

The season of outdoor dinner parties, backyard barbecues and spring holidays galore (hi, Easter) is officially here in all of its ravishing, colorful glory. And for those looking to tap into their inner-Martha Stewart this spring with pastel-colored table-scapes, fresh home decor and other seasonal essentials, Amazon's latest (and arguably trendiest) storefront launch will totally help you to give your home the spring design refresh it deserves — and at a fraction of the cost, no less.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

This minimalist litter box is designed to be inconspicuous to fit into any modern home

Hidden is an unconventional litter box conceptualized to be inconspicuous by design and fit into any modern home. The hardest part of owning a cat has to be taking care of the litter box. Cats mostly fend for and take care of themselves, but we’re in charge of the litter. Litter boxes aren’t designed for aesthetics, so cat owners usually have to find inconspicuous spots to keep the litter box out of sight and out of mind.
PETS
yankodesign.com

ANYWAYS Concept Furniture can transform into a lounge chair, table, and storage

Multipurpose furniture pieces are perfect for small and compact homes. There is a demand for such items because of limited space, as well as, the need to keep clutter at bay. When a furniture item is not frequently used, it could be deemed a waste, but that doesn’t have to happen. Multi-function products are essential, especially these days when people are trying to keep things simple. ANYWAYS is a solution for people who live in small spaces yet want to have the full benefits of having different furniture pieces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Flatpack furniture designed to perfectly complement the tiny home movement

Flat-packed designs are really quite intriguing! They’re portable, easy to put together, and occupy minimum space. And, this innovative technology is now being introduced to almost all kinds of product designs…including furniture! From foldable chairs to pet houses, there’s nothing that cannot be flat-packed. These designs, not only rate high on space efficiency, but also eliminate the usage of heavier space-consuming designs. They are definitely functionally and ergonomically beneficial, but they also possess minimal and clean aesthetics, that allow them to harmoniously blend with any living space. Flat-packed furniture is also a major boon when you’re moving houses. You can easily ship all your furniture from one home to another, without having to do any heavy lifting and carrying. Flat-packed furniture designs are truly the future!
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Spiky is a desk concept with enough room to fit your working or lifestyle needs

Because I spend most of the day seated in front of my computer, I like looking at different designs of desks, tables, and other furniture that will fit my lifestyle. I also like those work areas that are not just for placing my computer on but can also store my work supplies and all the other things that I need for when I’m working. It’s a bonus if that piece of furniture is also compact but a lot of these things do take up some space. That’s why they’ll remain “dream” furniture for me since I have limited space.
INTERIOR DESIGN

