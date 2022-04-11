ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore backs eminent domain moratorium

By Mike Peterson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers head into the last weeks of the 2022 General Assembly with a big question mark--will eminent domain legislation pass before the end of this year's session?. Recently, the Iowa House approved a moratorium preventing developers from applying for eminent domain authority to seize property for...

