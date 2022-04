During the 2022 WNBA Draft, On Her Turf was on-site at Spring Studios in New York to provide live updates. See below to relive how this year’s WNBA Draft unfolded. Draft Pick No. 1: The first pick of the night is in! With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, the Atlanta Dream selects Rhyne Howard. Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy has called Howard a “once-in-a-lifetime” player.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO