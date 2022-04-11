ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Waste Your Money: Rising Rent Prices

By Joseph Duncan
wccbcharlotte.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C.– Many people dream of owning a home one day. But, with the high-priced housing...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 4

DemsAndGOPBothSuck
2d ago

Maybe once everyone is homeless and Landlords have no one that can afford their rent will we see prices come back down. House flippers and investors are ruining the market for lower income families.

Reply(1)
7
Mustafa Arkbar
2d ago

Well this was a worthless article,told us absolutley nothing..must be a slow day at the news desk

Reply
5
Fortune

Meet the forever renters: 1 in 3 is priced out of buying a home

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. More than any other demographic, millennials have been eschewing homeownership for years, with one in five members of the generation planning to rent forever. But if delaying buying a home was once a lifestyle choice, 2022’s strained housing market has turned it into a brutal reality.
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
Motley Fool

Apartment Rents Will Start to Tumble, Says Powerful Real Estate Billionaire

The fundamentals of the housing market indicate a short supply of housing that will take years to build. Equity Residential is positioned in the best markets and should continue to see rental growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
country1037fm.com

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
Fast Company

Two really big ideas that could fix the disastrous U.S. housing system

In so many ways, the housing market in the U.S. is epically screwed up. There are the roughly 20 million households spending more than a third of their income on housing. There’s the estimated 6.8 million home shortage in the overall housing stock, an under-supply that reinforces those affordability issues. There are the zoning laws that disallow density in places where demand could easily support it. There are the powerful voices of homeowners pressuring local officials to block affordable housing development. There are the decades-long ramifications of racist housing policies.
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Rent Increases by Nearly 20% Across the US: What Renters Need to Know

Rents have gone up 17% nationwide year over year, with February marking the seventh consecutive month of double-digit price growth for studio to two-bedroom apartments, according to a recent report from Realtor.com. The median rent for an apartment reached $1,792 in the 50 largest US metro areas -- increasing four...
HOUSE RENT

