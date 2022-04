Cameron Moon just loves the sensational feeling she gets when winning a race. The Ames junior is a standout in both girls track and soccer. Last year, she was part of three relay championships at the Drake Relays. At state, she helped Ames win the Class 4A 4x400 title and was part of three more top-four finishes. So far this year, she is part of Ames' state-leading 4x200 team and its 4x400 team, which has the state's third-fastest time.

AMES, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO