What we know: There have been four sick with two dead from Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall: The recall began on Feb. 17, 2022, and expanded on Feb. 28, 2022. The FDA is advising consumers not to use recalled Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas. Recalled products can be identified by the 7-to-9-digit code and expiration date on the bottom of the package (see image below). Products are included in the recall if they have all three items below:

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 DAYS AGO