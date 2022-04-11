Former Poland officer facing sex charges posts bond

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A one-time Poland Township police officer is free on bond Monday evening.

Steve Kent was in court Monday morning after being indicted on sexual battery and tampering with records charges .

He posted the $50,000 bond to get out of jail until he goes on trial.

Kent was ordered to stay away from his alleged victim.

Prosecutors with the Ohio Attorney General claim Kent had improper contact with a student while working as a school resource officer for the Poland Schools.

Kent also serves as an Austintown trustee.

He’s expected back in court next week.

