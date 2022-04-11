ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, AR

8-year-old dies after being shot in head; woman charged with murder, Arkansas police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago

MARION, Ark. — An 8-year-old girl is dead after being shot in the head over the weekend in Marion, Arkansas.

Officers with the Marion Police Department (MPD) responded to the area of Sherwood Cove and Hickory Street for a shooting at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, officers found an 8-year-old girl who had a gunshot wound to the head, according to a release.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where she later died, officials said.

Authorities spoke with several people in the area and received information about a possible suspect.

The suspect was identified as Shanterria Montgomery, 24, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VaXQp_0f5g98T300
Shanterria Montgomery Shanterria Montgomery (Crittenden County Jail)

According to a release, information received showed that the incident was caused after people showed up in the area with “splatterball” guns, which escalated to a firearm being drawn and shots being fired.

Montgomery was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, terroristic act and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

She is to appear in court on April 11.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Comments / 6

Terry Huntington
1d ago

if you are a gun owner it is your responsibility to keep the gun away from children either have a safety lock on it or keep it in a secure place to a child can not touch it

Reply(1)
7
