Peddler’s Village Presents Spring FunFest and Sidewalk Sale, Apr. 23–24
Peddler’s Village presents its Spring FunFest and Sidewalk Sale from April 23–24. The family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, family activities, crafts for children, outdoor food and drinks, and a morning charity walk in partnership with Kelly’s Kidz, a nonprofit organization that Bob Kelly (FOX29 Philadelphia reporter) founded to benefit pediatric hospital patients.
The event, which begins at 11:00 a.m. both days, features:
- A 60-shop sidewalk sale
- A DJ dance party
- Crafts
- Moon bounces
- Performances by local student dance groups
- Art and other projects by students from the Painted Oak Nature School
- The third annual PEEPS® in the Village competition (with its 90 colorful creations)
- Food trucks near the Visitor and Events Center
General admission to the event is free; food, beverages, and select activities are pay-as-you-go.
Family Fun Walks
The public is also invited to participate in morning Family Fun Walks presented in partnership with popular TV personality Bob Kelly.
All ticket proceeds ($10 per walk participant) will be donated to his charitable organization Kelly’s Kidz.
The Family Fun Walk starts on both days at 9:45 a.m. (check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.). All Family Fun Walk participants will receive a carousel ride at Giggleberry Fair, and children 10 and under will receive an unlimited bounce house wristband. The first 100 participants to sign up for the Family Fun Walk each day will also receive a Giggleberry Fair Activity Pass ($14.99 value) valid through April 30.
Summer Fun
With warm weather approaching, Peddler’s Village is also planning a Strawberry Month in May and a Summer Block Party on weekends in June.
This year, in celebration of its 60th anniversary, the Village will also be presenting a blockbuster summer event: Bucks County Beach Days: Sand Sculptures in the Village, funded in part by Visit Bucks County.
This free event, which begins in early June, will feature larger-than-life sand sculptures and play-all-day sandboxes.
In addition to its many onsite events, Peddler’s Village is celebrating its anniversary with 60 free giveaways. The giveaway prizes range from overnight stays to Village shop baskets. Each is valued at $120–$400+, totaling more than $12,000.
The 60th Anniversary giveaways are free to enter.
Details
For a full schedule of spring events, including live entertainment and activities, visit Peddler’s Village online.
About Peddler’s Village
Peddler’s Village is a 42-acre shopping, dining, lodging and family entertainment destination in Bucks County that features graceful 18th-century-style buildings, lush gardens, and winding brick walkways.
The site, which was created by Earl Jamison in 1962, is among the most popular in the Philadelphia region, drawing more than two million visitors each year.
Its historical storybook setting includes 60-plus distinctive retail shops, six restaurants, the 66-room Golden Plough Inn, and the Giggleberry Fair indoor family fun center. Peddler’s Village hosts numerous year-round festivals and seasonal events for the public, and is a popular site for weddings, corporate events, reunions, picnics, birthdays, and holiday parties.
Peddler’s Village is located in Lahaska, just 40 miles north of Philadelphia and 80 miles southwest of New York City.
For more information, visit PeddlersVillage.com or call 215-794-4000.
