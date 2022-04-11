Peddler’s Village Presents Spring FunFest and Sidewalk Sale, Apr. 23–24

Spring FunFest at Peddler's Village runs Apr. 23-24. Image via Paul Boger at Peddler's Village.

Peddler’s Village presents its Spring FunFest and Sidewalk Sale from April 23–24. The family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, family activities, crafts for children, outdoor food and drinks, and a morning charity walk in partnership with Kelly’s Kidz, a nonprofit organization that Bob Kelly (FOX29 Philadelphia reporter) founded to benefit pediatric hospital patients.

The event, which begins at 11:00 a.m. both days, features:

A 60-shop sidewalk sale

A DJ dance party

Crafts

Moon bounces

Performances by local student dance groups

Art and other projects by students from the Painted Oak Nature School

The third annual PEEPS® in the Village competition (with its 90 colorful creations)

Food trucks near the Visitor and Events Center

General admission to the event is free; food, beverages, and select activities are pay-as-you-go.

Family Fun Walks

The public is also invited to participate in morning Family Fun Walks presented in partnership with popular TV personality Bob Kelly.

All ticket proceeds ($10 per walk participant) will be donated to his charitable organization Kelly’s Kidz.

The Family Fun Walk starts on both days at 9:45 a.m. (check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.). All Family Fun Walk participants will receive a carousel ride at Giggleberry Fair, and children 10 and under will receive an unlimited bounce house wristband. The first 100 participants to sign up for the Family Fun Walk each day will also receive a Giggleberry Fair Activity Pass ($14.99 value) valid through April 30.

Tickets are available online .

Summer Fun

With warm weather approaching, Peddler’s Village is also planning a Strawberry Month in May and a Summer Block Party on weekends in June.

This year, in celebration of its 60th anniversary, the Village will also be presenting a blockbuster summer event: Bucks County Beach Days: Sand Sculptures in the Village, funded in part by Visit Bucks County.

This free event, which begins in early June, will feature larger-than-life sand sculptures and play-all-day sandboxes.

In addition to its many onsite events, Peddler’s Village is celebrating its anniversary with 60 free giveaways. The giveaway prizes range from overnight stays to Village shop baskets. Each is valued at $120–$400+, totaling more than $12,000.

The 60th Anniversary giveaways are free to enter .

Details

For a full schedule of spring events, including live entertainment and activities, visit Peddler’s Village online .