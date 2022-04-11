ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgerton executive 'is fired by Netflix bosses following claims of abusive behaviour and bullying on set'

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A top Bridgerton executive has reportedly been fired by Netflix bosses following claims of bullying and abusive behaviour on set.

According to The Sun, production designer Dave Arrowsmith was working on a spin-off series but his behaviour was said to have 'crossed the line' with colleagues.

The publication also reports that executives have confirmed he is no longer working on the spin-off, which is about the early lives of some of Bridgerton's main characters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2saAZW_0f5g87Y700
Claims: A top Bridgerton executive has reportedly been fired by Netflix bosses following claims of bullying and abusive behaviour on set

Insiders have claimed 'bullying' had become an issue on the set of the period drama with show bosses reportedly setting up an anonymous hotline for staff to use to report their concerns.

A source said: 'There have been several issues on set, and a few crew members ex- pressed concerns about a number of different incidents.'

Dave Arrowsmith was in charge of sets and the aesthetics of the show and has previously worked on programmes including Cold Feet, Case Histories and Annika.

A Netflix insider confirmed to MailOnline that Dave is not continuing with the project.

MailOnline has contacted Netflix and a representative for Mr Arrowsmith for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uO5Yd_0f5g87Y700
Report: According to The Sun, production designer Dave Arrowsmith was working on a spin-off series but his behaviour was said to have 'crossed the line' with colleagues

Bridgerton continued its reign on Netflix with season two setting a record on the streamer less than a week after premiering on the platform.

The romance series logged 193 million hours of viewing time worldwide, the most any English-language Netflix series has amassed in its first three days, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Not only that, but the hit series is also in the top 10 in 92 of the 93 countries where rankings are tracked by Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AO0GX_0f5g87Y700
The publication also reports that executives have confirmed he is no longer working on the spin-off, which is about the early lives of some of Bridgerton's main characters

Season two also had the second highest opening weekend total of all Netflix series, the publication reports.

The only show to top Bridgerton was part five of Spain's Money Heist, which in acquired 20.9 million hours in its first three days.

Season two of Bridgerton sees Lord Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) becoming embroiled in a love triangle with Sharma sisters Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate (Simone Ashley) after Edwina is suggested as a match for Anthony. However, he is drawn to her older sister Kate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oU2OT_0f5g87Y700
Tension: Insiders have claimed 'bullying' had become an issue on the set of the period drama with show bosses reportedly setting up an anonymous hotline for staff to use to report their concerns

