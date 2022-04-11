ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox showcases her curves in a chic brown mini dress while fiancé Machine Gun Kelly stands out in a flower-covered jacket at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in LA

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

She's no stranger to showing off her stunning figure on the red carpet.

But Megan Fox opted for a more muted but still stylish look on Sunday when she arrived at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 31.

The 35-year-old Transformers star rocked a minimalist brown mini dress, while the rapper-turned-rocker lit up the event with his embroidered floral jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9Q53_0f5g831D00
Power couple: Megan Fox, 35, looked sleek in a brown mini dress as she attended the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

Megan's short dress put the spotlight on her long legs, but it was otherwise modest and featured long sleeves.

The outfit featured a more structured bustier-like section over her midriff that emphasized her hourglass figure, and she wore it without a bra.

The Jennifer's Body star had an extra layer of padding over her shoulders, which made it look as if she was wearing a matching long-sleeve shirt underneath.

She elevated her 5ft4in stature with a pair of brown open-toe platform heels that strapped around her ankles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uV9D_0f5g831D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIooP_0f5g831D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0coK_0f5g831D00
Imposing: The Jennifer's Body star had an extra layer of padding over her shoulders. She elevated her 5ft4in stature with brown open-toe platform heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fM5Tm_0f5g831D00

Megan's lustrous raven hair was just as eye-catching as her outfit, and she wore her long locks down in thick waves that were swept over one shoulder.

She also added some additional luster with a straight diamond-encrusted knuckle duster, and she gave her ensemble an injection of color with her long crimson nails.

Megan's fiancé Machine Gun Kelly — born Colson Baker — contrasted her muted style with his over-the-top floral jacket.

The look was covered in symmetrical floral designs with colorful embroidery and fabric flowers sewn onto it for an eye-catching 3D effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011twK_0f5g831D00
Bright style: Megan's fiancé Machine Gun Kelly — born Colson Baker — contrasted her muted style with his over-the-top floral jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyu11_0f5g831D00
Flower power: MGK's jacket was covered in symmetrical floral designs with colorful embroidery and fabric flowers sewn onto it for an eye-catching 3D effect
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEdjt_0f5g831D00
Mix and match: He contrasted the bright coat with a set of baggy black trousers and simple black patent leather shoes that gleamed in the light
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpqgG_0f5g831D00
Pals: He and Megan stopped to pose inside the venue with YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous, who wore a revealing black dress decorated with cutouts, and her husband Nats Getty

MGK's jacket sleeves came up short, showing off a hint of his heavily tattooed arms.

He contrasted the bright coat with a set of baggy black trousers and simple black patent leather shoes that gleamed in the light.

The punk star was also spotted inside the Beverly Hills venue as he held hands with his love and mingled with other fashion icons.

He and Megan stopped to pose inside the venue with YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous, who wore a revealing black dress decorated with cutouts, and her husband Nats Getty, who was more casual with an open black shirt and two-toned pants.

Megan also looked glamorous as she mingled with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who wore a shimmering beige double-breasted suit with peaked lapels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqR4B_0f5g831D00
Megan also looked glamorous as she mingled with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who wore a shimmering beige double-breasted suit with peaked lapels

Daily Front Row Fashion Awards 2022 HONOREES

Brandon Maxwell - Designer Of The Year

Paris Hilton - Fashion Entrepreneur

Russell James - Lifetime Achievement

Elizabeth Stewart - Fashion Visionary

Barbie - Fashion Influencer

Maeve Reilly - Style Curator Award

Bryce Scarlett - Hair Artist Of The Year

Adam Ballheim - Music Stylist Of The Year

