Unhoused NYers call for support against encampment sweep in Manhattan

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of New Yorkers are calling for support against an encampment sweep scheduled for Monday morning.

Members of Rent Refusers Network, a group of housed and unhoused New Yorkers for the abolishment of rent and evictions, called out for community support against the sweep on their Twitter account Sunday night.

The encampment sweep is part of Mayor Eric Adams’ controversial initiative in removing homeless encampments across New York City and relocating unhoused New Yorkers into shelters.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.