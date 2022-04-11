ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unhoused NYers call for support against encampment sweep in Manhattan

By AJ Jondonero
 2 days ago

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of New Yorkers are calling for support against an encampment sweep scheduled for Monday morning.

Members of Rent Refusers Network, a group of housed and unhoused New Yorkers for the abolishment of rent and evictions, called out for community support against the sweep on their Twitter account Sunday night.

The encampment sweep is part of Mayor Eric Adams’ controversial initiative in removing homeless encampments across New York City and relocating unhoused New Yorkers into shelters.

guest
2d ago

The real reason they don't want to go to any shelters is because they can't openly buy and do drugs in the shelters.

