ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has Book out This Fall

By Deborah Valentine
wabcradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has a book coming this fall that covers his years in the Trump administration and,...

wabcradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Mike Pompeo in Iowa: U.S. should get aircraft and weapons into Ukrainian hands

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Iowa called Russian President Vladimir Putin an “evil thug” and said the U.S. shouldn’t have taken consequences off the table to deter Putin from invading Ukraine. Pompeo, who served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency before becoming secretary...
IOWA STATE
Fox News

Mike Pompeo highlights American interests on the line in Ukraine

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined "Hannity" Wednesday to react to Ukranian President Zelenskyy’s address to Congress on the Russia-Ukraine war. MIKE POMPEO: There's an important American set of interests here as well that we need not forget, right. The American economy is going to be impacted by this. Fertilizer, food, oil and gas (are) all going to be more expensive because the Biden administration put climate change ahead of protecting sovereignty and freedom. In this place, I think you have it right. We should be providing all the tools that the Ukrainian people need to defend themselves. We have them. The Europeans have them. They can do an awful lot more, too, but instead, President Biden has been behind. He's allowed Vladimir Putin to dictate the pace and the response....He's allowed Vladimir Putin to...dominate how we think about the structure of what's taking place here and we can do better than this. Americans deserve it. The Ukrainian people deserve it as well and I think President Zelenskyy spoke to that very, very nicely today.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of State#Ap#Harpercollins Publishers#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

U.S. imposes sanctions targeting North Korea's missile program

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The United States has imposed sanctions on two Russian companies and a North Korean entity for transferring sensitive items to North Korea's missile program, the State Department said on Thursday. It named the Russian entities as the Ardis Group of Companies LLC (Ardis Group) and...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy