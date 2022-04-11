Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has Book out This Fall

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined "Hannity" Wednesday to react to Ukranian President Zelenskyy’s address to Congress on the Russia-Ukraine war. MIKE POMPEO: There's an important American set of interests here as well that we need not forget, right. The American economy is going to be impacted by this. Fertilizer, food, oil and gas (are) all going to be more expensive because the Biden administration put climate change ahead of protecting sovereignty and freedom. In this place, I think you have it right. We should be providing all the tools that the Ukrainian people need to defend themselves. We have them. The Europeans have them. They can do an awful lot more, too, but instead, President Biden has been behind. He's allowed Vladimir Putin to dictate the pace and the response....He's allowed Vladimir Putin to...dominate how we think about the structure of what's taking place here and we can do better than this. Americans deserve it. The Ukrainian people deserve it as well and I think President Zelenskyy spoke to that very, very nicely today.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 28 DAYS AGO