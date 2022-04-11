ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Delilah Belle Hamlin is simply stunning in salmon-colored backless gown at Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles

By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

She rose to fame as a child on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills with famous parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

But Delilah Belle Hamlin's star is rising on her own.

The 23-year-old model absolutely stunned in a salmon-colored ensemble while attending the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLesQ_0f5g7kEM00
Wow factor: Delilah Belle Hamlin absolutely stunned in a salmon-colored ensemble while attending the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday

The Daily Front Row Awards welcome celebrities in the fashion and entertainment world to honor stylists, gurus, fashion icons and more.

Delilah showed some skin in a pink silk halter dress featuring a backless design.

The stunning number featured a knee-high length split which showed off her legs and her black heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PWTX_0f5g7kEM00
Sultry: The 23-year-old model showed some skin in a pink silk halter dress featuring a backless design

Order the salmon pink like Delilah wearing Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell slip dress

Shop the shirt dress version at Moda Operandi

Wow, how incredible does Delilah Hamlin look in this chic ensemble over the weekend?

The reality TV star looked chic as ever in a silky slip dress by Brandon Maxwell which she teamed with black mules and a stain bag by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's fashion brand, The Row.

Featuring a high neck, low back and sexy split, Delilah's dress stays true to Brandon Maxwell's signature aesthetic but sadly it's now sold out!

We have, however, tracked down the shirt dress version in this gorgeous salmon pink, which you can buy with a click of the product image.

Or, shop Delilah's look with our dress edit in the carousel - you can even shop her exact bag!

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT FOR LESS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJNOz_0f5g7kEM00
Gorgeous: The stunning number featured a knee-high length split which showed off her legs and her black heels

She accessorized with a small black silk bag and had multiple rings on her fingers.

Her blonde tresses were pulled back as her bangs hung down in a middle-part.

Her make-up matched her dress as she donned pink blush along with a swipe of shiny lip.

Derek Blasberg hosted the event held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QfpHQ_0f5g7kEM00
That's hot: Paris Hilton was presented with the Fashion Entrepreneur Award which is a nod to the several projects she has been a part of
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dh4jd_0f5g7kEM00
Specs appeal: Brandon Maxwell earned the highest honor of Designer Of The Year as the Texan began his career as a top Hollywood Stylist before establishing his namesake brand in 2015

Paris Hilton was presented with the Fashion Entrepreneur Award which is a nod to the several projects she has been a part of.

Brandon Maxwell earned the highest honor of Designer Of The Year as the Texan began his career as a top Hollywood Stylist before establishing his namesake brand in 2015. He was recently announced of creative director at Walmart with his first collection set to come out with the retail giant later this year.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Australian photographer Russell James as his career spans several fashion campaigns namely with Victoria's Secret.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLmZS_0f5g7kEM00
Snapping in to it: The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Australian photographer Russell James as his career spans several fashion campaigns namely with Victoria's Secret, as he is pictured with his date
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVN87_0f5g7kEM00
Hair goals: Bryce Scarlett was given Hair Artist Of The Year, as he was joined by actress Brie Larson

Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart was recognized with the Fashion Visionary Award as she has an impressive list of clients including Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Amanda Seyfried, Zoey Deutch, and several more.

The Fashion Influencer Award went to the most famous doll in the world, Barbie, as the Mattel property has been a staple on toy shelves since 1959.

There were also several other awards dished out including: Maeve Reilly receiving the Style Curator Award, Bryce Scarlett given Hair Artist Of The Year, and Adam Ballheim earning Music Stylist Of The Year.

Daily Front Row Fashion Awards 2022 HONOREES

Brandon Maxwell - Designer Of The Year

Paris Hilton - Fashion Entrepreneur

Russell James - Lifetime Achievement

Elizabeth Stewart - Fashion Visionary

Barbie - Fashion Influencer

Maeve Reilly - Style Curator Award

Bryce Scarlett - Hair Artist Of The Year

Adam Ballheim - Music Stylist Of The Year

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Delilah Belle Hamlin Addresses Those Ray Nicholson Romance Rumors

Watch: See Lisa Rinna & Daughters Strutting Down the Catwalk at NYFW. What's going on with Delilah Belle Hamlin and Ray Nicholson?. That's the question E! News asked the model at Cirque du Soleil's OVO premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 16. "As of now, he's a friend," Delilah...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Lake Bell looks sleek in a cut-out pencil dress while H.E.R. dazzles in a sequin jumpsuit as they lead the stars wearing black to the 15th annual Women In Film pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles

Actress Lake Bell and four-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer H.E.R. led the celebrities on the red carpet in wearing black at the 15th annual Women In Film (WIF) pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Friday evening. For the star-studded occasion at the Thompson Hollywood hotel, the 43-year-old star, best known...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicola Peltz upgrades diamond ring after $3million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham may not be on their honeymoon, but they are still very much on cloud nine. On Wednesday, five days after they said 'I do' in a star-studded Jewish ceremony, the couple headed out for brunch with three very important people, Nicola's best friend Angela, her stylist Leslie Fremar and their PR Alex Shack.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Harry Hamlin
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Zoey Deutch
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Derek Blasberg
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Rappers Cardi B And Offset Cover The May/June Issue Of ‘Essence’

Essence said, “We are ‘Rapped in Love’ with our new May/June cover stars Cardi B and Offset. I agree it was full of love and all about family. This cover, I’m assuming is for Mother’s Day. The couple also reveal their first full family official images featuring their new addition, Wave! The couple decided to finally reveal the new babies name and I love it! He is so juicy and adorable looking omg!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Influencer#Fashion Icons#Fashion Entrepreneur
Daily Mail

Victoria Beckham is a far cry from her Spice Girls Posh persona in hilarious social media parody depicting former singer at son Brooklyn's wedding

Victoria Beckham was a world away from her old Spice Girls persona in a fan-made parody of the star behaving outrageously at eldest son Brooklyn's wedding. On Thursday, popular Instagram account SpiceGirlsNet posted the hilarious video, a mock-up look at Victoria, 47, driving to the Miami wedding, giving a speech and breaking it down on the dance floor.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast

Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Looks Radiant in a White Power Suit at Prince Harry’s Side For the Netherlands Invictus Games

Click here to read the full article. Hot off of visiting Queen Elizabeth in the U.K., Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in The Netherlands for the Invictus Games. The first event they hit on Friday was the welcome reception for the athletes and their families in The Hague — and the Duchess of Sussex’s first outfit did not disappoint.  This is Markle’s first appearance in Europe since she and Harry did their final public engagements as senior royals in March 2020, so any old outfit wouldn’t do. She went all-out with a spectacular white Valentino suit and accessorized the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ben Fogle admits white men have 'dominated' TV screens but says hiring new presenters shouldn't be a diversity 'box-ticking' exercise and they need to 'have the talent to match'

Ben Fogle admitted white men have 'dominated' the TV landscape but said he hopes the next generation of presenters will get opportunities based on talent, rather than diversity box-ticking. Fogle, 48, who found fame after his appearance on reality show Castaway 2000, said there are 'plenty of brilliant presenters' from...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband, Sean Burke, is dating ‘someone new’

As Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s relationship with girlfriend Victoria Brito heats up, her husband has a new woman of his own. “After about a year of being ‘single’ I’ve been on a handful of dates with someone new,” Sean Burke tells Page Six exclusively, without revealing the identity of his lady friend. “It’s taken me a long time to even start dating because of work and adjusting to co-parenting,” adds the businessman, who shares kids Bella, 21, Rowan, 19, Jacob, 16, twins Curran and Caden, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4, with the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.  “For right now, my...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

335K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy