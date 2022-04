The State Department of Education says its state-run school intervention program will continue, despite data showing little to no improvement for students. The Achievement School District is a state program that takes over the bottom five percent of Tennessee schools with the intention of turning them around. But a decade after the program’s inception, state data shows most schools in the program stay in that bottom five percent for ten years or more. Most ASD schools to perform worse than the local school districts they started in.

