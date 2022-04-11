Kristin Cavallari Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Relationship Status And Baby#4—OMG!

Splash News

Kristin Cavallari has just revealed that she is ready for another relationship, two years after ending things with husband, Jay Cutler. (The Laguna Beach alum married the ex-NFL player in June 2013 after dating him for three years, and the pair announced their separation in April 2020. They have reportedly yet to finalize their divorce.)

The 35-year-old former The Hills star – who shares sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6 with the former Chicago Bears quarterback – opened up about her plans for the future during an Instagram Q&A on Saturday, April 2nd – and she didn’t hold back when her fans asked her some *very* personal questions! The Very Cavallari star also sensationally revealed that she hasn’t ruled out walking down the aisle again (wow!) and also mentioned that she would like to expand her brood and have a fourth child sometime in the not-so-distant future! (Double wow!)

One of the notable things the mom-of-three mentioned during the question-and-answer sesh was that she needed two years following her split from Cutler to "work through some heavy stuff," adding, "I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship." The dates Kristin could be referring to could be with comedian Jeff Dye and singer Chase Rice, who she has been linked to over the past two years since calling things off with Cutler.

When asked if she would be willing to walk down the aisle again, she wasted no time in replying with a huge, "Yes." "I still very much believe in marriage and I’ve had tremendous growth over the past two years, so I will be entering a new relationship as a different person which really excites me," she told fans, before making it clear that she hasn’t ruled out having one more child, as she is "obsessed" with her kids and has a "really strong connection" to each of them.

Despite wanting to start a new relationship and potentially expand her brood, she insisted to fans that she was really enjoying single life, adding that in her opinion, "it’s crucial to be happy on your own before entering into a relationship. No one can make you happy or fill a void. That’s an inside job." We couldn’t agree more! She also made no secret of revealing what she was looking for in a future partner, telling fans that she wants someone who will be her "rock," as well as "someone who is so comfortable in their own skin who is stable and has their own [expletive] going on. I want a good, sweet guy."

This is a little different to Cutler, who according to sources, still only has eyes for Kristin. An insider told US Weekly that "he still has a lot of love for her and wishes things weren’t as they are." Is this why it's taken them so long to make their divorce official, we wonder?!