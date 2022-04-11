ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larsen Thompson steps out in cleavage-baring semi-transparent gold and animal print gown with silver chain embellishments at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in LA

 4 days ago

The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Awards at The Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills brought out a long list of celebrities.

Among high-profile people who stepped out on to the red carpet before the festivities was Larsen Thompson

The event celebrates visionaries who make the intersection between fashion and Hollywood the most stylish place to be.

Star-studded: Larsen Thompson was among the many high-profile people to attend The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday

Thompson, 21, turned heads in a cleavage-baring semi-transparent gold and animal print gown with silver chain embellishments.

The stunning actress and model styled her auburn tresses long and flowing with plenty of curls and a part on the side.

Along with her revealing number, she also donned a pair of open-toe gold high heels.

The Southern California native rounded out her overall look with peach-toned shade of lipstick and delicate eyeshadow that highlighted her hypnotizing eyes.

Gorgeous: Thompson, 21, turned heads in a cleavage-baring semi-transparent gold and animal print gown with silver chain embellishments
Perfectly matched: Along with her revealing number, the actress also donned a pair of open-toe gold high heels

While on the red carpet, Thompson was joined her boyfriend and actor Gavin Casalegno, who sported a gold and black cheetah print jacket.

He also wore black slacks with a matching t-shirt, and shiny dress shoes.

This year’s event honored Brandon Maxwell, Russell James, Elizabeth Stewart, Barbie, Michael Fisher, Etienne Ortega, Maeve Reilly, Bryce Scarlett, Paris Hilton, and Adam Ballheim.

Some of the other high-profile people who attended the festive evening included the likes of Christina Aguilera, Behati Prinsloo, Emrhys Cooper, Russell James, Shay Mitchell, Tiffany Haddish, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Brandon Maxwell, Alessandra Ambrosio, Elizabeth Stewart, Brie Larson, Zoey Deutch, Manasvi Mamgai and Delilah Belle Hamlin, among many others.

Animal style: She was joined by her boyfriend and actor Gavin Casalegno who also sported a gold and black cheetah print jacket

Thompson got her first big break at the age of 15 when her choreographed YouTube video IDFWU went viral, receiving over 4 million views in 2016. Later that year, her choreographed YouTube video for Run The World also went viral, receiving over 8 million views.

She has since appeared in music videos for pop stars Pink, Sia and Katy Perry.

Her debut in a feature film, Bloodline, with Seann William Scott premiered bacin in September 2018.

Video girl: Thompson has appeared in music videos for pop stars Pink, Sia and Katy Perry

