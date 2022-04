Most commentators on the coming federal election probably see a hung parliament and a minority government as one possible outcome. There is already a crossbench of seven, with five independents plus Liberal defector Craig Kelly for the United Australia Party and Greens leader Adam Bandt. And there is a strong push from independents in several seats, most of them currently held by Liberal members in metropolitan areas. A larger crossbench is possible, a drastically smaller one unlikely. Labor is well ahead in the polls nationally, but its vote is far weaker in Queensland than elsewhere, a state in which it currently...

POLITICS ・ 17 DAYS AGO