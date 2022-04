Construction of the United Way of St. Joseph County’s new Southeast Neighborhood Center progresses at Fellows Street and Dubail Avenue in South Bend, where work is due to finish in July and programs will open in August. Material and labor costs have risen in recent months, with the United Way taking on an extra $100,000 as the general contractor absorbs the rest, agency CEO Laura Jensen said. But she feels confident in raising the less than $1...

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 14 MINUTES AGO