Travellers have been advised to plan ahead and avoid the busiest times if possible amid concerns of Easter getaway chaos.The Department for Transport said it is working with operators to minimise disruption, but advising people to allow extra time for their journeys.Holidaymakers have already faced flight cancellations this week and queues for cross-Channel ferry services look set to continue as a number of P&O vessels remain detained due to safety issues.We’re working closely with operators to minimise disruption this #Easter weekend.Don’t forget to plan ahead and check for updates from operators, @NationalHighways@PoD_travelnews and @NationalRailEnq depending on how you are travelling.#CheckBeforeYouTravel...

WORLD ・ 9 HOURS AGO