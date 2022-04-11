ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering Health to open new facility in Wilmington

By Katie Shatsby
 2 days ago

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering Health will be opening a new medical center in Wilmington.

According to Kettering Health, the new facility will expand healthcare services available in the Wilmington community.

The 32,000 square foot building to be located at 1580 Rombach Ave. is expected to open in Summer 2023. Services available will include:

  • 24/7 emergency room
  • Outpatient services including labs and imaging
  • Family medicine and specialty physicians

The facility will employ 100 full-time positions and is expected to cost $23 million to build.

“As the Clinton County seat, Wilmington is a vibrant and growing community, said Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health. “Their welcoming spirit and excitement for what Kettering Health will bring to their community has energized our team and exemplified our mission to improve the quality of life of the people in the communities we serve through healthcare and education.”

For more information, visit ketteringhealth.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

