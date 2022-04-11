ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New law could let children stay with relatives

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
A new law could reshape the way child dependency cases are handled in Washington state. (Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new law could reshape the way child dependency cases are handled in Washington state.

It could lead to more children staying with family members without those relatives being required to adopt them.

Under the current practice, the state forces relatives to adopt children when neither parent can take care of the child.

If family members don’t wish to adopt, the Department of Children, Youth and Families removes children from those placements and puts the child up for adoption, even if those relatives still want permanent kinship guardianship.

Children’s Home Society says the state has prioritized termination of parental rights instead of using other options.

Momma Bear
2d ago

Why don’t we just use common sense… there doesn’t have to be government involvement in everything you do! Keep the government OUT of your family.

WWF advocate
2d ago

my niece at 36 years old after husband and moved in with her mother dropped off her kids and took off with a guy. and we all ended up raising her kids. there was no law involved.but we did get her to sign a piece of paper saying that we all had custody of her kids and we went down and got them all food stamps and medical. we did not go after her for financial help is that what just put her in financial debt.

Comments freedom
2d ago

This should have always been the rule of thumb. The government needs to step back if children are being well taken care of and happy that's the most important thing. Alot of families have lost custody because of not being able to afford the legal fees. Adoption started so rich women who could not have children could buy one from people who could not afford them. Sadly, this is still in practice today. In Japan they would sell their daughters to become Geishas who were trained to be beautiful trophies sold for sex to the rich most were still young teen children. Human trafficking is done in every country and is still common today. Just another way the rich prey on the poor. 😪😭🙏

