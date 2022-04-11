Would YOU pay six months rent in advance? Real estate agent's blunt advice for Australians desperate to beat the competition and find a place to live

A real estate agent has urged tenants struggling to secure a property in Australia's rental market to treat the application process as a 'job interview' to beat the fierce competition.

Renters are feeling the pinch of soaring property prices due to inflation and dwindling supply as more international visitors flock back Down Under.

In the past year, rental costs in most capital cities have risen by double-digit percentages, with experts predicting they will only get worse as the rates rises at the fastest pace in more than a decade.

While the prospect is grim, Carlin Team sales director Tom Carlin, based in Perth, said people can strengthen their application by writing a cover letter, providing five property references, calling the agent, or offering up to six months rent in advance.

'One of the best thing tenants can do is treat the process like a job interview,' he told Daily Mail Australia.

Australia is in the grips of a rental crisis, driven by rising leasing costs and property shortages

'Real estate agents are looking after clients' assets. We need to judge what tenants are going to be like for the next three years and whether they will look after our client's house.'

Mr Carlin said people's character, like whether they seem reliable, plays an important role in whether agents will recommend them to the owners - so getting in touch to build a relationship can give you a competitive edge.

While each person's rental history or the amount they can pay differ, he said applicants can increase their prospect of being selected by putting forward their biggest strengths, like in a resume.

'If you are younger and you don’t have [five] property references, give more personal ones from friends, family and workplaces,' Mr Carlin said.

'We had five young boys looking to rent a house for $1000 per week. They were chosen over other applicants because of their references and the effort they put in.'

Mr Carlin said many were offering to pay above the advertised weekly rental price, especially in highly-demand areas, and suggested tenants look further afield to find more living options.

He said an apartment in East Perth which was listed for $420 per week received more than 200 inquiries and ended up being leased at $500.

In another instance, a Hammond Park property on the market for $595 per week was contracted to someone who offered $630.

Mr Carlin said someone else had proposed $700-a-week but their application was not as strong.

While he believes the rental process is fair, Mr Carlin said he feels for lower income owners and thinks the government needs to do more to provide housing.

‘It is absolutely dreadful for tenants out there, it is tough,' he said.

Property prices across Australia's big cities are continuing to rise, driving up rental costs and competition

'I just don’t think people who are struggling would be applying for a $700 per week house... I think it is really up to the owners to decide how much to accept for their home.'

However, Mr Carlin said offering to pay rent advance was even more favourable.

'The bigger factor is offering to pay rent in advance,' he said,' The owners just want security more than anything else.

'By offering up in advance, you are going to put an owner more at ease.'

'Rent bidding' - the term for offering to pay more than the advertised price for a property - generally happens when there is a shortage of available rental properties, according to the Tenants' Union of NSW.

Although renters in desperate circumstances may have no alternative - such as those with a disability trying to secure a place with accessibility features - the union says the practice can exacerbate the issue by driving up rental prices.

And while legislation around rent bidding varies by state and territory, it is also illegal under Australian Consumer Law for real estate agents to solicit rent bids, although tenants are free to make unprompted offers.

The advice comes as experts warn the nation's rental price crisis is set to worsen this year as the country reopens after the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the number of available properties plummeting in the big cities, real estate group Ray White's chief economist Nerida Conisbee said Australian rent costs were now increasing at the fastest speed since the Global Financial Crisis 14 years ago.

Mr Carlin said renters can also stand out by offering to pay up to six months rent in advance (stock)

'We never saw a GFC style housing downturn but we are certainly now seeing the beginning of a GFC style rental crisis,' she said.

An upcoming federal election and flooding in Brisbane and parts of northern NSW are adding to the stress for renters.

Ms Conisbee said rents were likely to keep increasing in 2022 with Australia's borders reopened since December.

'International borders have now opened and we are set to see more people coming to Australia than leaving,' she said.

'This includes both international students who tend to look for accommodation close to universities, as well as migrants who tend to rent in places that already contain high proportions of people born in the same country.'

Sydney's southwest has a higher proportion of people born overseas and who also speak a language other than English.

These postcodes are a particularly difficult place for those on a lease with 76.5 per cent of tenants in rental stress in the Campbelltown area, within the federal Labor-held seat of Macarthur, based on new data from social housing advocacy group Everybody's Home, Digital Finance Analytics and the University of New South City Futures Research Centre.

In the neighbouring safe Labor electorate of Werriwa, taking in Hoxton Park, 66.4 per cent of renters are in stress.

Everybody's Home has joined with trade unions and 150 community and faith groups in calling for the federal government to building more social housing.

With rental vacancy rates now tightening in the big cities, real estate group Ray White's chief economist Nerida Conisbee (pictured) said Australian rents were now increasing at the fastest pace since the Global Financial Crisis 14 years ago

Australia's rental stress crisis is set to worsen in 2022 with borders reopened to international students and building costs surging at double the already high inflation rate (pictured are units in Sydney)

Sydney rents fell during the early part of the pandemic in 2020 as the border was closed to international students.

Meanwhile, Covid workplace restrictions and a surge in demand for new homes have pushed up building costs.

Last year, national construction costs surged by 7.3 per cent - a level more than double the already high inflation rate of 3.5 per cent - CoreLogic's Cordell Construction Index found.

This was the biggest annual increase in home building costs since March 2005.

Ms Conisbee said higher costs meant construction supply would fail to keep pace with demand, hurting renters in particular.

'Construction costs are rising rapidly and as a result new housing supply will be restricted,' she said.

Widespread flooding in Brisbane in recent weeks are also set to cause a rental property shortage in Australia's third biggest city.

Lismore and Ballina in northern New South Wales were also badly affected in areas with already-tight rental vacancy rates.

'Flooding in big cities like Brisbane, as well as in regional areas, mean that many homes have become uninhabitable or require a lot of work,' Ms Conisbee said.

'More people will require rental accommodation, as well as there now being fewer rental properties.'

House rent rises during the past year

SYDNEY: Up 17.1 per cent to $766.70 a week

MELBOURNE: Up 6.5 per cent to $547.10 a week

BRISBANE: Up 19.5 per cent to $570.80 a week

PERTH: Up 13.7 per cent to $575.70 a week

ADELAIDE: Up 15.6 per cent to $494.40 a week

CANBERRA: Up 16.4 per cent to $768.30 a week

DARWIN: Up 4.7 per cent to $611.10 a week

HOBART: Up 4.5 per cent to $511 a week

Source: SQM Research median weekly house rents data showing annual increases in the year to March 12, 2022