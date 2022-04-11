Man Utd news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘left Everton fan bruised’, Rangnick ‘fumes as United miss out on Nkunku transfer’

MANCHESTER UNITED suffered an abject defeat at relegation-threatened Everton on Saturday.

And Cristiano Ronaldo found the result particularly hard to take as he got into a furious strop which saw him knock a mobile phone out of a 14-year-old Everton fan's hand.

Following the incident, the boy's mum Sarah Kelly told the Liverpool Echo: "You can see by the bruise that he’s made contact. I just can’t believe I’m talking about it."

Meanwhile, Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick is reportedly furious at the club for failing to complete the transfer of Christopher Nkunku.

Surely can't Lingar for long?

Jesse Lingard seems sure to exit Old Trafford this summer.

And this tweet explains just one of the reasons why - his brilliant loan form for West Ham last season, including a goal return way better than he's ever achieved for United.

The Hammers, Newcastle and possibly even Arsenal are the current frontrunners for Lingard, 29, who has 32 England caps.

'No player has grown at Utd' - Nev

Gary Neville claims Old Trafford has become a 'graveyard' for managerial reputations and the progress of first-team players.

United legend Nev believes Erik ten hag will think closely before - narrowly - deciding to accept the permanent boss job this summer.

But the ex-England defender blasted the Red Devils for going backwards in the past decade.

He told Sky Sports: "There isn't a player who has grown at United.

"Ralf Rangnick (interim boss) came in with an incredible reputation and he still has that reputation but he's now starting to be wounded by what's happening around him.

"He looks weaker on the touchline due to performances on the pitch that are nothing to do with him.

"i do believe the Man Utd players do want to do well but what they are showing at the moment is nowhere near good enough."

How 'Young Trafford' might look

United would look very impressive if they built next season around "young, hungry players", writes KOSTAS LIANOS.

That is what United record goalscorer Wayne Rooney suggested when discussing his former club's disappointing season.

The Derby manager claimed the signing of 37-year-old legend Cristiano Ronaldo didn't work out as hoped and it's probably time the Red Devils made way for youth.

Rooney told Sky Sports on Monday Night Football: "I think he’s [Ronaldo] scored goals, he’s scored important goals in the Champions League early on in the season. He scored the hat-trick against Tottenham.

"But I think if you look to the future of the club you would have to go with younger, hungry players to do the best to lift Manchester United over these next two, three years.

"And obviously Cristiano is getting on a bit. He certainly isn’t the player he was when he was in his 20s. And that happens, that’s football. He’s a goal threat but I think the rest of the game they need more, they need young, hungry players."

Ron sweats off phone row

United striker Cristiano Ronaldo was all smiles as he worked up a sweat in his sauna, writes ALEX COLE.

The 37-year-old is recovering ahead of Saturday's home game against Norwich.

Ronaldo posted the steamy, smiley snap to his Instagram story.

It is a much needed break for the Man Utd star after his outburst in the aftermath of the 1-0 loss to Everton seemingly resulted in a 14-year-old fan's phone being broken.

Ronaldo has since apologised and invited the Evertonian to Old Trafford to watch a game.

He said: "It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship."

Utd target Nunez 'WILL leave Benfica this summer'

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea could lead a £67million chase for Darwin Nunez after it's claimed the striker will DEFINITELY leave Benfica this summer.

Those three Prem clubs reportedly lead the interest in the Uruguay superstar.

And transfer guru Fabrizio Romana says Nunez will meet with his new agent to discuss a move.

The 22-year-old is under contract until 2025 and Benfica want close to the £113m they got from Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix in 2019.

But a fee of around £58m-£70m seems more likely.

Lampard favourite to be next Prem boss axed

Everton boss Frank Lampard is still favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

That's according to Betfair, who've priced the Toffees boss at 5/2 to leave before the end of the season despite Saturday's crucial victory over Manchester United.

Lampard replaced Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park in January.

The 43-year-old enjoyed a brief bounce with two victories in his opening three games in charge.

But things took a nosedive.

Everton had picked up ONE Premier League win in seven before the weekend's win over Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Anthony Gordon's deflected 27th-minute drive secured an unexpected three points and moved the Merseyside outfit four points clear of 18th-placed Burnley with eight fixtures remaining.

There had been rumours that owner Farhad Moshiri would travel to Liverpool to make a change following the 3-2 defeat at Turf Moor last week.

BETRAIR ODDS

No Manager To Leave - 6/4

Frank Lampard - 5/2

Roy Hodgson - 4/1

Thomas Tuchel - 9/1

Brendan Rodgers - 20/1

Ralf Rangnick - 20/1

Jesse Marsch - 20/1

Dean Smith - 22/1

Graham Potter - 25/1

Supporters protest at training ground

The Manchester United fans are revolting – and they’re now starting to take action against their underperforming players.

The Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst reports that one supporter even went to extreme lengths this weekend in letting their feelings known.

The day after defeat at Goodison, a cardboard sign was strapped to a pole outside United’s Carrington training ground that read: “Embarrassing s**tbags. Not fit to wear the shirt get out of our club!!”

Fans plan new Glazer protest

Disgruntled Manchester United fans are preparing another protest against the Glazer family before this Saturday's Premier League game with Norwich at Old Trafford.

Supporters' group, The 1958, have planned both a march to the stadium before kick-off, and then a demonstration outside for the first 17 minutes of the contest - one minute for every year that the Glazers have owned the football club.

United fans protested en masse last year following the announcement of plans for a European Super League, eventually leading to their home match with Liverpool being postponed.

In the aftermath, the Glazers made a number of promises regarding the running of the club that fans don't believe have materialised.

A statement from The 1958 reads: "This isn't another Liverpool; we believe this was a one-off unique event. This is the start of the constant, relentless, peaceful and legal protests and actions against our owners.

"We know the challenges ahead of us and we will not waver or detract from these goals."

Amad loan to be cut short

Amad Diallo's loan move to Rangers has been a failure and will now be ended at the earliest opportunity.

That's according to the Football Insider, who has a source at the Ibrox club.

The 19-year-old transferred to Glasgow in January, becoming the most expensive footballer to ever play in Scotland, but has made only seven appearances in all competitions for the reigning champions.

Despite scoring on his debut at Ross County, Amad has struggled to hold down a place in the Rangers forward line despite injuries to the likes of Ianis Hagi and Alfredo Morelos.

Manchester United paid £34 million for the young Ivorian in 2020, and will now look to loan him out again next term to continue his development.

Ten Hag favours United move

Erik ten Hag has received written offers from both Manchester United and RB Leipzig - and it's a move to Old Trafford that the Dutchman sees as the more attractive proposition.

That's the word coming out of the Netherlands as reported by Valentine Driessen in De Telegraaf (via Sports Witness).

According to the Dutch journalist, Ten Hag believes he can bring a 'sleeping giant back to life with his qualities’.

While many managers have failed at United since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, Ten Hag sees this as 'an incentive' as opposed to an obstacle.

However, the 52-year-old will not make the move unless he receives guarantees that he is given a huge say in squad building and multiple seasons in charge.

Rashford brings up double century

There was barely anything for Manchester United to celebrate during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Everton, but for one player it did provide the opportunity to reach a significant milestone.

At the age of 24 years and 160 days, Marcus Rashford made his 200th Premier League appearance for the club, and became the youngest Manchester United player to do so, beating Ryan Giggs' record of 24 years and 295 days.

Alas, the afternoon was short lived for Rashford, who was substituted just after the hour mark for Anthony Elanga.

Despite playing just 64 minutes, Rashford registered more attempts at goal (3) and had more touches in the opposition’s box (6) than any other player in the match.

Gloves on: Patrice boxing debut postponed

Patrice Evra's hotly anticipated boxing debut has now been officially postponed.

The former Manchester United star was set to take on YouTube star Adam Saleh at the O2 Arena in London on April 30.

But after the main event between 'World's Scariest Man' Martyn Ford and 'The Iranian Hulk' Sajad Ghabiri was cancelled, Evra's bout has now also been shelved.

Celebrity promotion Boxstar confirmed this morning that Evra will no longer be fighting, with the entire event postponed after the loss of the showpiece fight.

A statement on Instagram read: "Boxstar, are regrettably postponing the planned event on April 30. The announcement comes after the headline fight was cancelled earlier this week.

Ten Hag's final decision 'close'

Erik ten Hag is 'close' to deciding whether he will be the next manager of Manchester United.

It is being reported that the Red Devils have met the 52-year-old's release clause, and the Athletic understands that a decision from the Dutchman is imminent.

Ten Hag is said to be considering his options which include fresh interest from RB Leipzig, and a new contract with current club Ajax.

While United expect a response from Ten Hag in the coming days, there will be no official confirmation until after Ajax have competed in the KNVB Cup final against PSV Eindhoven on April 17.

Greenwood confronted by fan

A video has emerged on social media appearing to show a fan confronting Manchester United's Mason Greenwood.

The 20-year-old striker has not featured since January after being arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and making threats to kill.

On a rare public appearance at a restaurant, Greenwood holds his hands up to the camera as if to say 'back off' after being approached by the individual.

SunSport reported last week that Greenwood is due to find out imminently if he is to face rape charges.

Neville nervous of Old Trafford graveyard

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville is worried that attempts to bring in Erik ten Hag as manager may fail if those close to Old Trafford speak truthfully about the current state of the club.

Discussing the issue on his podcast, the Sky Sports pundit said: "I suspect Ralf Rangnick will be speaking to Ten Hag honestly, [Donny] Van de Beek will be answering him honestly.

"We know Edwin van der Sar is over at Ajax and he will be speaking to Ten Hag honestly.

"They will be saying 'be very careful about going to Manchester United because it can be a graveyard for reputations at this moment in time'.

"Rangnick came with an incredible reputation, but he's now starting to be wounded by what's happening around him.

"He looks weaker and vulnerable on the touchline due to the performances of players on the pitch, when it has nothing to do with him."

Beaten United facing injury crisis

Battered on the pitch - and bruised off it.

Ralf Rangnick could face a selection headache for next weekend's match against Norwich after more of his squad picked up injuries in the defeat at Everton.

With Luke Shaw already ruled out until May, Fred hobbled off in the first half to join fellow midfielder Scott McTominay on the treatment table.

Ronaldo also picked up a knock - a gash to his leg - but managed to make it through the full 90 minutes at Goodison.

The Portuguese legend should be fit for Saturday, which would be welcome relief for Rangnick with Edinson Cavani unfit and Mason Greenwood unavailable.

Finally, Raphael Varane also missed the match with the Toffees, and it remains unclear as to whether he will return any time soon.

Striker Haaland lands hammer blow

Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland is not interested in a move to Manchester United as he believes the club are unable to match his ambitions.

ESPN report that the Old Trafford club were able and willing to put together a financial package to tempt the in-demand striker to Old Trafford, but were knocked back due to their long-term goals.

The Norwegian's representatives supposedly informed United that any transfer would be based on the 'sporting project' rather than simply a megabucks move.

In a further setback, United's rivals Manchester City are considered favourites with Real Madrid to sign Haaland.

Morning, United fans

Gary Neville fears United will be in a nightmare situation if Erik ten Hag rejects them - as Red Bull Leipzig join the hunt for the Ajax boss.

Old Trafford legend Nev believes Ten Hag will be increasingly wary about becoming permanent United manager this summer, even if he gets his wish of total control over transfers.

Former England defender Neville cites this season's plight AND his old club's rising status as a 'graveyard for managers over the past decade. He said: “It’s all gone quiet on the Mauricio Pochettino front, so it all looks like it’s edging towards one basket with Ten Hag.

“But if they can’t get him what a position for Man Utd to be in – if they can’t get a manager to come in because of his demands about how the football club is run."

The Red Devils are seventh in the Prem, six points off the top four, as interim chief Ralf Rangnick bemoaned their lack of creativity in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Everton.

Frontman Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to escape action from United for apparently knocking a young Goodison fan's phone away following that dismal defeat.

Meanwhile, Benfica want around £113million for Arsenal and Red Devils' target Darwin Nunez.

The Portuguese giants rate the Uruguay superstar, 22, in the same bracket as fellow striker Joao Felix, who they sold to Atletico Madrid in 2019.

Finally, United defensive icon Nemanja Vidic reckons skipper Harry Maguire should be dropped to regain form and confidence.

Ten Hag will be wary of Utd job

Gary Neville fears Manchester United’s mess could persuade Erik ten Hag NOT to take over.

Old Trafford legend Neville believes United has become a ‘graveyard’ for managers and reputations over the past decade.

And Nev also worries Ajax boss Ten Hag could be deterred by ‘honest’ guidance he gets from interim chief Ralf Rangnick, midfield misfit Donny van de Beek and Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar – the former Red Devils’ keeper.

The ex-england defender told Sky Sports: Look what they did to Donny van de Beek. If Ten Hag is on the phone to Van de Beek he aint gonna be saying anything good, is he?

I suspect that ten Hag’s demands – not financial demands -control, recruitment, structure, youth (will be crucial)..

“I’m suspecting that he’s going to want to come in and ensure he’s not going to be exposed to what other managers have been exposed to these last ten years.

“And that might be a bit much for Man Utd and I suspect they’ve got maybe a difficult week or two coming up.”

Gunners vs Red Devils for Tielemans?

Arsenal and Man Utd lead the summer chase for Leicester star man Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium midfielder, 24, is being tracked by a string of elite clubs as he has just a year left on his contract.

Dybala 'not interested in Toon or Gunners'

Arsenal and Newcastle could face disappointment if they pursue Juventus striker Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina superstar, who was previously linked with Manchester United, is thought to be keen on staying in Italy when, as expected, he moves on this summer.

Inter Milan are already said to be in the running for the 28-year-old.

Talks over a new Juventus contract reportedly turned cold when the Serie A giants withdrew an offer and replaced it with a suggested pay CUT.

Vidic: Drop Maguire

United legend Nemanja Vidic reckons skipper Harry Maguire should be dropped to regain form and confidence.

Vidic became one of Old Trafford’s greats at centre-back, whereas Maguire has rarely justified his £85million tag as the world’s costliest defender.

And the Serb told The Athletic: “Every player has a problem with form at some time in his career.

“I did and it’s clear that Maguire is not at his best this season.

“I think you can do a few things and one of them is not to play every match as you try to find form again and get confidence.”

Vidic also suggested: “A coach could play him in easier games, not that there are many in the Premier League, and take him out for harder matches.

“The player needs to feel powerful and strong on the pitch again, not as it is now where he feels that it’s not happening for him.

“It’s difficult to play well when you’re under so much pressure because people are waiting for you to make a mistake.”

Red Devils 'should get Erik deal over line'

Despite his worries, Gary Neville still believes United should just about get a deal to make Erik ten Hag permanent boss 'over the line'.

And he reckons it would be a huge embarrassment as well as a 'really difficult situation' if they do fail to land their prime candidate

Nev added: "It's all gone quiet on the Mauricio Pochettino front, so it all looks like it's edging towards one basket with Ten Hag.

"But f they can't get him over the line, what a position for Man Utd to be in - if they can't get a manager to come in... because of his demands about how the football club is run.

"This is getting really low for Man Utd at this moment... (but) it will come back

"i do believe the Man Utd players do want to do well but what they are showing at the moment is nowhere near good enough."

