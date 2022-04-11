ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Terrifying moment ‘free fall’ ride seat opens leaving boy, 4, in midair as mum watched in horror

By Emma James
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THIS is the terrifying moment a young boy was left with an open harness on a 'Free Fall' fairground ride as his mum watched in horror.

The ride was seconds away from launching riders up into the air when horrified witnesses alerted operators to the terrifying situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChaCT_0f5g5JfH00
Littler Tristan's safety restraint was not properly secured Credit: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=search&v=1475719269511179

Little Tristan Curtis’ had not been secured into his seat on the ride at Australia's Sydney Royal Easter show, which should have been locked downward before it began.

Images of the four-year-old on the ride have been shared online with the restraint open above his head as other children sitting next to him all had theirs secured.

His mum Sky Bourstani Curtis watched on in horror as her son’s life was almost put in jeopardy.

Speaking to Daily Telegraph she said: “The (operator) girl stopped the ride but didn't get out of her booth so another father ended up getting him to climb down to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ue2Di_0f5g5JfH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FM5j_0f5g5JfH00

“Myself and my husband were not tall enough to reach him. They simply did not pull his harness down, didn't check him.”

She added that her son has autism and it was “difficult” to know how he was feeling after the horrifying ordeal.

Another witness claimed that the operator had “no idea” that the boy had not been secured into the ride.

Eva Levy said: “They hit emergency stop but it seems like the operator couldn't bring the ride down and someone actually had to go up there and have his son jump into his arms.

“Onlookers had to scream for the ride to be stopped.”

Another mum posted online warning parents to “be careful”, adding: “This negligence that unfolded in front of so many patrons who had to scream in order to make that woman stop the ride,' she wrote.

“The bar was never put down and she started the ride with no notice or checks. Make sure you’re watching the way they strap your child into a ride because clearly some of these operators are not doing their job and duty of care! Shameful no excuses!”

Organisers of the event have launched an urgent investigation into the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “The safety of patrons at the Show is paramount and we have shut down the kids' Free Fall ride following a reported issue with a harness.

“The safety systems of the ride functioned well to prevent any injury occurring and the ride will not operate again until a full investigation has been completed and the ride has been approved by specialist engineers.”

Operators of rides at the Sydney Royal Easter Show must comply with the SafeWork NSW Guide for Amusement Devices.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said police were unaware of the incident, adding it was safety issue for organisers.

The Free Fall ride is located in the Kids Carnival, where patrons must be at least 110 centimetres tall to go on the ride with or without an adult.

It comes after a teenager died after falling from the world's tallest drop ride in a 400ft plunge when he was not properly secured.

Tyre Sampson, 14, has been identified by police as the victim who fell to his death at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida just after 11pm local time in March.

Comments / 3

Amanda Joy Venable
2d ago

What's wrong with these parents, allowing a 4 year old on that ride?! It's a smaller version of the one that killed the 14 year old boy a few weeks ago.

Reply
3
me
3d ago

Why is a four year old riding alone on ride without parents?

Reply
9
IN THIS ARTICLE
