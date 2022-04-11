Season four of Channel Nine's hit show Lego Masters to premiere next week with some surprising changes to its format

Lego Masters is set to return to Channel Nine next Monday night, and fans can look forward to some exciting changes to the format.

Season four will see contestants face a new challenge called 'The Bridge'.

Teams will be working outdoors for the first time, and their constructions will need to withstand 'a shake test' designed to evaluate strength and agility.

Eight teams will compete to build the best model from a 'brick pit' of 3.8 million Lego pieces.

Other new and exciting challenges include 'The Titanium Brick of Triumph'.

The winning team will be granted immunity from the next elimination round.

Hosted by Hamish Blake and judged by Ryan 'Brickman' McNaugh, last year the premiere of the show was the top entertainment program of the night.

The reality series pulled in 838,000 metro viewers and even beat Ten's MasterChef premiere, which had just 670,000 viewers.

However, Lego Masters' ratings were down from its previous season, which regularly reached more than a million metro viewers per episode.

Season one of the show also managed to draw in an audience of 1.372million back in 2019.

Stunning: A spectacular model from a previous season of Lego Masters