C&N Donates $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County

C&N, a leading financial services company across Pennsylvania and New York, recently donated $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County to support its Home Repair Program.

Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County ’s mission is simple: Building Communities, Empowering Families. The organization partners with qualified homebuyers and homeowners to offer affordable home ownership and home repairs through its Homeownership Program and Home Repair Program.

C&N’s donation was made through the Neighborhood Assistance Program, which encourages businesses to invest in programs that develop local areas in need of improvement.

The donation will support Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County’s Home Repair Program which is working toward completing 43 home repair projects for homeowners who require complex repairs but do not have the means to make costly repairs themselves.

Blair T. Rush, President of C&N’s Southeast Region commented, “C&N is strongly committed to supporting the communities that we serve. We are pleased to support Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County in its efforts to provide families access to affordable home repairs or modifications that preserve their home and make it safe and accessible for everyone living in the home.”

On hand to present the check and represent C&N were:

Chris Nardo, SVP & Region Retail Executive

Kate Shepherd, VP & Commercial Lending Relationship Manager

Blair T. Rush, President of the Southeast Region