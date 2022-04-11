ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C&N Donates $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County

Image via C&N Bank

C&N, a leading financial services company across Pennsylvania and New York, recently donated $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County to support its Home Repair Program.

Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County’s mission is simple: Building Communities, Empowering Families.  The organization partners with qualified homebuyers and homeowners to offer affordable home ownership and home repairs through its Homeownership Program and Home Repair Program.

C&N’s donation was made through the Neighborhood Assistance Program, which encourages businesses to invest in programs that develop local areas in need of improvement.

The donation will support Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County’s Home Repair Program which is working toward completing 43 home repair projects for homeowners who require complex repairs but do not have the means to make costly repairs themselves.

Blair T. Rush, President of C&N’s Southeast Region commented, “C&N is strongly committed to supporting the communities that we serve.  We are pleased to support Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County in its efforts to provide families access to affordable home repairs or modifications that preserve their home and make it safe and accessible for everyone living in the home.”

On hand to present the check and represent C&N were:

  • Chris Nardo, SVP & Region Retail Executive
  • Kate Shepherd, VP & Commercial Lending Relationship Manager
  • Blair T. Rush, President of the Southeast Region

More information on C&N and its community involvement is online.

Image via C&N Bank

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County’s Cultural Atmosphere May Rate A+, But Its Ozone Pollution Rating Earns an F

Bucks County's number of high-ozone-level days earned it an F score by the American Lung Association. The American Lung Association’s annual State of the Air report cards are an annual assessment of state air pollution levels, granularized by county. The 2022 edition contained troubling news for Bucks County residents. Cassie Miller aired the reason for the concern in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Across Pa., the COVID-19 Death Rate Varied Some, But One County Experienced ‘Pure Hell’

Although Phila.-area counties saw COVID-19 death rates of similar numbers, one community in the state was particularly vulnerable. As the COVID-19 situation continues to quieten, statisticians are now looking at the impact locally, regionally, and nationally. The Philadelphia collar counties, it turned out, recorded some of the lowest COVID-19-related death rates in the state. However one Pa. community was hit worse than almost any other county nationwide. Phil Galewitz revealed which one in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Blue Bell’s CompanyVoice Committed to Providing Job Training and Licensing for Local Workers

CompanyVoice invests in staff development by helping its employees hone strengths, grow skills, and obtain insurance licenses. For their clients in the insurance industry, CompanyVoice hires workers who have insurance experience or are interested in adding a credential to their resume. Obtaining an insurance license better equips CompanyVoice operators to...
BLUE BELL, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

WSFS Bank Study Finds Americans Are Confident About Achieving Their Financial Goals

Nearly three-quarters of Americans (72 percent) feel confident they will achieve their financial goals, according to a new WSFS Bank survey. However, two-in-five (39 percent) said they’re not confident they can keep pace with inflation’s impact on goods and services, and nearly a quarter (24 percent) say having poor credit prevents them from using financial products and services, underscoring the challenges consumers currently face when managing their money.
DELAWARE, NJ
