Kara Del Toro puts on an eye-popping display in VERY low-cut clinging black gown at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Kara Del Toro left little to the imagination when she stepped out in a tight gown with a plunging neckline at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards on Sunday.

The model, 28, donned a glittery black dress with mesh netting on the sides that revealed the skin near her waist.

Del Toro's gown had a deep, plunging neckline which accentuated her impressive chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Py02u_0f5g50yj00
Showing off her assets: Kara Del Toro left little to the imagination when she stepped out in a tight gown with a plunging neckline at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards on Sunday

The Texas native's long blonde hair was tied behind her and fell in two distinct strands toward her shoulders and upper back.

With her hair tied out of her face, the model's diamond earrings were left clearly visible.

Her eyebrows were perfectly groomed, and her mascara was applied well, ending in a sharp point on the outskirts of her eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JCMx_0f5g50yj00
Sparkle: The model, 28, donned a glittery black dress with mesh netting on the sides that revealed the skin near her waist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FP7O5_0f5g50yj00
Low-cut: Del Toro's gown had a deep, plunging neckline which accentuated her impressive chest

Once inside the event, Del Toro stopped for a few snaps with fellow model Carmella Rose who also opted for a revealing ensemble.

Rose, 26, wore a long black dress slit in multiple places down the front and down the side of the leg to reveal her well-tanned skin.

The California native's brown hair was tied back into a bun and she walked on a pair of tall high heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48WUzG_0f5g50yj00
Double trouble: Once inside the event, Del Toro stopped for a few snaps with fellow model Carmella Rose who also opted for a revealing ensemble
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l1Mox_0f5g50yj00
Also not scared to bare some skin: Rose, 26, wore a long black dress slit in multiple places down the front and down the side of the leg to reveal her well-tanned skin

She held a small gold clutch tightly in her left hand.

The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards is an annual award ceremony put on by the popular fashion industry publication The Daily Front Row to celebrate big names in the modeling and fashion industry.

This year's ceremony, held in Beverly Hills, featured stars like Del Toro, Megan Fox, Alessandro Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo and many more.

Daily Front Row Fashion Awards 2022 HONOREES

Brandon Maxwell - Designer Of The Year

Paris Hilton - Fashion Entrepreneur

Russell James - Lifetime Achievement

Elizabeth Stewart - Fashion Visionary

Barbie - Fashion Influencer

Maeve Reilly - Style Curator Award

Bryce Scarlett - Hair Artist Of The Year

Adam Ballheim - Music Stylist Of The Year

