Bronson Xerri lashes out at Daily Mail Australia over eye-opening photo of the banned steroid cheat looking VERY muscular

By Dan Cancian For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Former Cronulla Sharks star Bronson Xerri has lashed out at Daily Mail Australia over a photo of him looking noticeably more muscular than he was while playing and has challenged the anti-doping agency ASADA to test him for steriod use immediately.

Xerri posted the image to Instagram, and he looks to have added several kilos of muscle since he played his last NRL game in 2019.

A lightning-quick centre in his debut season for Cronulla in 2019, Xerri was handed a four-year ban in September of the following year for testing positive to steroids in May 2020.

The 21-year-old will be eligible to return to the NRL once his doping ban is served.

Xerri interpreted the Daily Mail Australia article as an accusation he was using steroids again.

He posted: 'ASADA come test me now and shut these people up' with a yawning emoji and a screen grab of our story.

For the record, Daily Mail Australia did not insinuate that Xerri has used steroids at any point since he returned the positive samples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWpW2_0f5g4WrH00
Xerri was not impressed with our take on his new physique and has challenged the anti-doping agency ASADA to test him after he returned positive A and B samples for steriods in 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0JD5_0f5g4WrH00
Former Cronulla star Bronson Xerri looks to have stacked on several kilos of muscle compared to his playing days in this recent Instagram photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BT6AM_0f5g4WrH00
Xerri is banned from the NRL until 2024 after testing positive to steroids in May 2020

Pictures on his Instagram feed suggest Xerri has beefed up from his playing days, when he tipped the scale at around 99 kilograms.

While Xerri has just under two years left on his ban, he is free to negotiate with NRL clubs as he's not contracted to any team.

He became a footy sensation when he scored 13 tries for the Sharks during a stunning debut season, including a hat-trick in a 22-9 win over St George Illawarra.

Cronulla finished seventh on the ladder and were ultimately defeated by Manly in the elimination final, with Xerri scoring in the 28-16 loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BH63V_0f5g4WrH00
Xerri is free to talk to NRL clubs about a possible return to the field when his ban is up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVMu6_0f5g4WrH00
The 21-year-old scored 13 tries in 22 games in a stunning debut season with the Sharks 

The 21-year-old appealed the four-year ban which was subsequently upheld by the NRL Appeals Tribunal, but largely remained tight-lipped over the doping scandal.

In March last year, however, the fallout from the ban had been a 'nightmare', but accepted he had to deal with the consequences of his mistake.

'I'll tell my story [one day], it's not what everyone thinks it is. I made a mistake and now I have to pay the consequences,' he told 9News.

The former Shark admitted the ban also had a major impact on his mental health.

'I was just staying home and thinking about everything, it just didn't seem real to me,' he continued.

'I haven't even watched a game of football yet and I haven't even touched a football.'

