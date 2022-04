TOWSON, MD—At Thursday evening’s meeting of the Baltimore County Council, the council unanimously voted to adopt its new redistricting map. Earlier in the day, a U.S. district judge approved the County Council’s revised redistricting map of Baltimore County’s seven council districts, ruling that the new map accurately represents black voters. In February, the judge had granted an injunction against an … Continue reading "Baltimore County Council votes unanimously to adopt new redistributing map following approval by federal judge" The post Baltimore County Council votes unanimously to adopt new redistributing map following approval by federal judge appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 20 DAYS AGO