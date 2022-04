Although the company focused on technology when it was really a beauty business, it is not hard to see these layoffs in the light of the public market tech meltdown. Many venture-backed companies believe they are tech companies — indeed, they were born that way — when in fact they are not. Leaders at these companies need to learn the business they are actually in, what makes those companies good, and direct their technical efforts towards those ends.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO