BDB Marketing Design, LLC - 4/11/22

The CFDA has officially announced its entry into Web3 with its first-ever metaverse and NFT educational program partnership. Working alongside The Sandbox and Polygon Studios, the CFDA is establishing a web3 blueprint for American fashion to take on the metaverse. The CFDA hopes to grow its creative community in the digital world and focus on the mission to educate and innovate future users. With this new opportunity, the council is looking to bridge the gap between fashion and crypto in its next wave of commerce, introducing the web3 to a larger consumer segment, while engaging and broadening their communities. The new program promises to offer professional development and educational resources that allow those interested to continue to gain insights and cultivate business opportunities.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO