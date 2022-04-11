ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry David Will Return for ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12

By Jolie Lash
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO has long said that the network will make more “Curb Your Enthusiasm” whenever Larry David wants, and it appears he wants some more. Rich Eisen, who hosted an Emmys FYC panel for “Curb” over the weekend in Los Angeles said he asked David if there will be another...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

The Goldbergs' Wendi McLendon-Covey Breaks Silence On Jeff Garlin's Departure From The ABC Show

It’s fair to say that The Goldbergs has been feeling the effects of Jeff Garlin’s absence. Near the end of 2021, it was revealed that the 59-year-old actor had been under investigation for three years due to alleged physical and verbal conduct that made a number of his colleagues uncomfortable. By December, Garlin addressed the rumors and ultimately chose to walk away from the show. Around the same time, though, reports confirmed that his character would be kept around. The show, as a result, has found some creative ways to handle Murray Goldberg and, after one person spoke out about it, series star Wendi McLendon-Covey chose to break her silence on the matter.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Life & Beth Renewed for Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer’s semi-autobiographical Life & Beth will return for a second season on Hulu. The actress/comedienne broke the renewal news Wednesday morning during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. The series’ inaugural 10-episode season dropped on March 18. Life & Beth stars Schumer as Beth, a New York City wine distributor unpacking her traumatic childhood in an effort to build a more authentic life. The cast also includes Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport and LaVar Walker. Schumer serves as EP, writer and director on the series. More from TVLineCandy Trailer: Jessica Biel Secretly Has an Axe to Grind With Melanie Lynskey in Hulu's 5-Night True Crime SeriesConversations With Friends Trailer Promises More Smoldering Romance From the Normal People Team -- WatchWoke Season 2 Premiere Recap: Keef Finds a New Platform -- Grade It!Best of TVLine'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Westworld, Firefly Lane, Jack Ryan, Warrior, Los Espookys and 28 OthersStreaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere DatesCable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Deadline

Frankie Faison Joins ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Will Guest Star In ABC’s Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Faison rounds out the quartet of actors set to anchor ABC’s proposed spinoff from The Rookie set at the FBI. Along with previously cast Niecy Nash, Kat Foster and Felix Solis, Faison will guest star in a two-episode arc in the current fourth season of The Rookie, which serves as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff. The yet-untitled project, from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature, will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed

Gilbert Gottfried's cause of death has been revealed. In a statement shared with ET, Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, shared that the comedian died from "Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II." He was 67. According to the Rare Diseases website, Myotonic Dystrophy type II is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Susie Essman
Person
Larry David
Person
Cheryl Hines
Person
Richard Lewis
Person
Bill Hader
Person
J. B. Smoove
Person
Ted Danson
Person
Jeff Garlin
IndieWire

‘True Detective’ Season 4 Set at HBO with Executive Producer Barry Jenkins

Click here to read the full article. More “True Detective” is in the works at HBO — and even as the series shakes up its creative team, the property continues to attract Hollywood’s top talent. According to a new report in Variety, “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins has signed on to executive-produce Season 4 of the crime anthology, currently subtitled “True Detective: Night Country.” While there are no official plot details, and the series has not been formally picked up yet, the story will reportedly take place in the Arctic, where it can be dark for 24 hours a day. “Night Country” will...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Geena Davis Exits CBS Legal Pilot In Middle of Production — Which Oscar Winner Is Poised to Replace Her?

Click here to read the full article. Geena Davis‘ potential TV comeback has been thwarted. The Oscar winner — who was set to star opposite Skylar Astin in CBS’ untitled legal drama pilot from writer/EP Scott Prendergast — has abruptly left the project. According to Deadline, Davis’ departure occurred after production on the pilot had already begun. It remains unclear what led to her abrupt exit. Fellow Oscar champ Marcia Gay Harden (late of CBS’ Code Black) is currently in talks to replace Davis in the role, TVLine has confirmed. The prospective series centers on a talented but directionless P.I. (Astin) who begrudgingly...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curb Your Enthusiasm#Mapleworth Murders#Hbo#Twitter Sunday#Theemmys#Seinfeld
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Eager to Have Jennifer Garner at Their Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have barely had time to pop the champagne to celebrate their engagement, but it looks like the wedding guest list already has a few names on it. Besides their close family and friends, the couple apparently want to reserve one invite for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That might sound like shocking news, but Garner and Lopez have been reportedly bonding over their “respect for each other as mothers and as individuals” and the common goal of making sure Affleck is “doing well,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’: Mark Molloy To Direct Next Installment For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The long-gestating sequel to the hit comedy franchise Beverly Hills Cop looks to be gaining momentum as sources tell Deadline that up-and-coming director Mark Molloy has been set to direct Beverly Hills Cop 4. Eddie Murphy is expected to reprise his role of Axel Foley, with Netflix on board to distribute. Jerry Bruckheimer is back to produce. Molloy replaces directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who parted ways with project to focus on the Warner Bros pic Batgirl, which recently wrapped production and is set to bow on HBO Max. Insiders add...
MOVIES
Variety

The CW Network Summer 2022 Premiere Dates Include ‘Roswell, New Mexico,’ ‘Wellington Paranormal’ (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. The CW Network has revealed the premiere dates for its summer programming, including “Coroner,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “In the Dark,” “Wellington Paranormal,” “Devils” and “Mysteries Decoded.” “Coroner,” the Canadian investigative procedural starring Serinda Swan, will return for its fourth season at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. The season premiere will follow an episode of the Western series “Walker.” Another series returning for its fourth season is the science fiction drama “Roswell, New Mexico.” The new season will premiere on Monday, June 6 at 8 p.m. The Season 4 debut of “In the Dark” follows...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Intense ‘Nightcrawler’ Performance Affected His Future Roles: ‘It Was Hard to Shake That Experience’

Reflecting on his experience shooting Dan Gilroy’s 2014 neo-noir psychological thriller “Nightcrawler,” Jake Gyllenhaal admitted the experience was “hard to shake” given his devotion to the character of con man Louis Bloom. A third installment into the (very unofficial) cinematic universe comprising unnerving movies led...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

‘The Batman’ HBO Max Release Date Confirmed

“The Batman” finally has a streaming release date. While director and co-writer Matt Reeves’ moody reboot is currently lighting up the box office, the film will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max on Monday, April 18, followed by a linear debut on HBO on Saturday, April 23 at 8:00pm ET/PT.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Mike Myers Returns in Netflix’s First Trailer for ‘The Pentaverate’: Watch Here

Mike Myers is back and he’s doing what Mike Myers does best, playing multiple roles in a vehicle he has created. The Netflix series The Pentaverate is about a secret society of five men living in the year 1347, who discover that the Black Plague is caused by rats, and is not, as the church has led people to believe, a punishment from God. Using their science-based knowledge, these five men band together to call themselves The Pentaverate, and attempt to change the course of history for the better, all while keeping their existence a secret.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Is Going Back To Baltimore In HBO Max’s Upcoming Series ‘We Own This City’

HBO has released an official teaser for its upcoming crime drama We Own This City, which tells the story of the creation and eventual implosion of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. The series is based on the book by Justin Fenton, a reporter for the Baltimore Sun, and stars Jon Bernthal, Jamie Hector, and Josh Charles as three of the Baltimore Police officers who were part of the corrupt task force. Lovecraft Country‘s Wunmi Mosaku will also star as an attorney investigating their questionable policing practices. The series is based on true events which involved a 2017 FBI investigation of the task force and which led to the eventual arrest of seven of the officers who were involved for their roles in a criminal scheme involving robbery and extortion that targeted drug dealers and innocent civilians alike.
BALTIMORE, MD
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy