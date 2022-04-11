Larry David Will Return for ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 12

It’s fair to say that The Goldbergs has been feeling the effects of Jeff Garlin’s absence. Near the end of 2021, it was revealed that the 59-year-old actor had been under investigation for three years due to alleged physical and verbal conduct that made a number of his colleagues uncomfortable. By December, Garlin addressed the rumors and ultimately chose to walk away from the show. Around the same time, though, reports confirmed that his character would be kept around. The show, as a result, has found some creative ways to handle Murray Goldberg and, after one person spoke out about it, series star Wendi McLendon-Covey chose to break her silence on the matter.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 28 DAYS AGO