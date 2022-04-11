Gary Neville tells 'farcical', egotistic Man United stars not ONE OF THEM could play for Man City or Liverpool - and says Erik ten Hag could turn down their 'GRAVEYARD of reputations' after they 'wounded' Rangnick and 'turned over' Solskjaer

Gary Neville's honest and stinging criticism of Manchester United has continued with the club legend sticking the boot into the current squad for their malaise once more.

The Red Devils' tumultuous campaign hit another low on Saturday as they lost 1-0 at relegation-battled Everton.

The tepid defeat saw seventh-placed United miss out on the opportunity to bolster their top-four hopes- especially as Arsenal and West Ham, who sit fifth and sixth, both lost at the weekend too.

United's miserable display was in stark contrast to the football on show on Sunday between their most hated rivals as Manchester City and Liverpool drew 2-2 in a high-octane affair.

And reflecting on the gap between his old side and the Premier League's top two, the 48-year-old said it was no comparison.

'I've got very few words left for Manchester United,' he said on the Gary Neville Podcast. 'No anger, no comment anymore. They are a bit of a farce; you almost expect it from them. The players are taking Ralf Rangnick down with them. They are bad.

'When I look at Manchester City and Liverpool, they have humble football players; no over-inflated egos, they understand their position, the team comes first.

'There isn't one Manchester United player that would get into any of those two teams, so why would you have an over-inflated ego, think you didn't have to work hard, or be spiritless? I don't see anything anymore.'

The rebuilding job ahead of next season is already underway at Old Trafford with the Red Devils looking to appoint Erik ten Hag as their new manager this summer.

However, the state that United are in Neville fears that the Ajax boss may be put off by taking the job and damaging his reputation, with current interim Ralf Rangnick 'wounded' by events that are currently unfolding.

'I suspect Rangnick will be speaking to Ten Hag honestly, [Donny] Van de Beek will be answering him honestly,' Neville, who won 17 major honours during an illustrious career at United, continued. We know Edwin van der Sar is over at Ajax and will be speaking to Ten Hag honestly.

'They will be saying be very careful about going to Manchester United because it can be a graveyard for reputations at this moment in time.

'Rangnick came with an incredible reputation but he's now starting to be wounded by what's happening around him and he looks weaker and vulnerable on the touchline due to the performances of players on the pitch, who have nothing to do with him.'