Jake Gyllenhaal thinks Spider-Man: Far From Home changed his career

 3 days ago

Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
Jake Gyllenhaal
ComicBook

How Spider-Man: No Way Home Changed Morbius (Exclusive)

Morbius has been subjected to many delays since its first trailer dropped in January of 2020. A theater shutdown and other causes have pushed the film back to a final release date of April 1, 2022. However, one recent delay saw the film pushed back to this new date when it looked like it was going to hit theaters on January 21, just a few weeks after Spider-Man: No Way Home. This most recent Morbius delay prompted fans to suspect there may be some last minute changes being made to the film to build on the massive success of the Spider-Man success and there may be some truth to that, as Morbius director Daniel Espinosa tells it.
CinemaBlend

A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast

Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
ComicBook

Fortnite Players Think Spider-Man Tease Hints at a Miles Morales Skin

Is Miles Morales going to be the latest Spider-Man to come to Fortnite? That's what some players seem to think following the latest apparent tease from Epic Games' Donald Mustard as well as supposed leaks from not long ago that suggested Miles might make an appearance. This all comes after the newest update dropped, too, which itself seems to have laid the groundwork for Miles to make an appearance should these theories come to fruition as players think they might.
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Believes Superman Needs to Be Revitalized After Being Left to Languish

Warner Bros. Discovery thinks that Superman needs to be revitalized after "being left to languish." These details come from a Variety report that indicates that there's going to be some moving and shuffling over at DC Comics. In an effort to get on the same page, the company is looking for ways to get one of their most marketable heroes back into the game. It's been a long time since audiences have seen the Man of Steel in live-action. Some of that is because of their stuffed slate, but other onlookers believe it has more to do with the responses to recent movies featuring The Man of Tomorrow.
