Tricky 24-question general knowledge quiz will test you on history, culture and geography - so, do YOU have what it takes to score full marks?

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Only a true know-it-all could get a perfect score on this tricky general knowledge quiz.

Coming from the US-based trivia website Quizly, it promises to leave you reaching for the encyclopedia.

Do you know enough about a varied range of subjects in order to take home a top score?

Try your hands at the questions below and then scroll down to find the answers at the bottom. But no cheating!

Do you know enough about a varied range of subjects in order to take home a top score on this trivia quiz from Quizly? Stock picture 

1.

1. China

2. Russia

3. Canada

4. USA

2.

1. Time

2. Weight

3. Air pressure

4. Temperature

3.

1. Angelina Jolie

2. Rachel Weisz

3. Audrey Hepburn

4. Zoe Saldana

4.

1. Acronym

2. Anagram

3. Simile

4. Synonym

5.

1. Raul Castro

2. Fidel Castro

3. Pedro Castro

4. Miguel Castro

6.

1. Thimpu

2. Bangui

3. Pongyang

4. Ouagadougou

7.

1. The Who

2. Queen

3. Pink Floyd

4. Deep Purple

8.

1. Andy Serkis

2. Anthony Perkins

3. Orson Welles

4. Robert Duvall

9.

1. Blue

2. Red

3. Purple

4. Yellow

10.

1. Dessert

2. Wood

3. Shoes

4. Hat

11.

1. Lion

2. Cheetah

3. Leopard

4. Puma

12.

1. Moon phases

2. Primates

3. Sandwiches

4. Hates

13.

1. Sow

2. Doe

3. Mare

4. Cow

14.

1. Japan

2. Mongolia

3. Philippines

4. China

15.

1. Alfie

2. The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

3. The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming

4. A man for all seasons

16.

1. White

2. Blue

3. Pink

4. Purple

17.

1. Kid

2. Colt

3. Calf

4. Goatee

18.

1. Tom Hanks

2. an McKellen

3. Nick Nolte

4. Roberto Benigni

19.

1. Pollen

2. Gemstones and ornamental materials

3. Materials tan can be utilised for economic and or industrial priposes

4. Earth

20.

1. Overflow

2. Tsunami

3. Grand Masif

4. Kahuna

21.

1. Pancreas

2. Liver

3. Lungs

4. Kidney

22.

1. Potato

2. Honey

3. Grape

4. Almond

23.

1. Dicing

2. Slicing

3. Cleaving

4. Mincing

24.

1. Bosworth Field

2. Waterloo

3. Hastings

4. Trafalgar

Answers

1. Canada

2. Temperature

3. Zoe Saldana

4. Anagram

5. Fidel Castro

6. Pongyang

7. Queen

8. Anthony Perkins

9. Red

10. Shoes

11. Cheetah

12. Moon phases

13. Doe

14. China

15. A man for all seasons

16. Blue

17. Kid

18. Roberto Benigni

19. Earth

20. Tsunami

21. Liver

22. Honey

23. Dicing

24. Trafalgar

Comments / 0

