Kangaroos star who had bad reaction to his first Covid jab reveals he developed a heart condition after his second vaccine – joining growing list of past and present players to raise issue

By Josh Alston
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

North Melbourne Kangaroos player Jed Anderson has revealed he developed the heart condition pericarditis after getting his second Covid vaccination in order to continue his AFL career.

Anderson had been reluctant to get his second jab after he experienced an adverse reaction from his initial vaccination. All AFL players are required to be double-vaccinated which led to a standoff between Anderson and the club.

Eventually, he got the second vaccination and was then hospitalised with pericarditis which is a swelling and irritation of the thin, sac-like membrane surrounding the heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RgZZi_0f5fzqOO00
Anderson posted this message on Instagram for his fans and he is hopeful of returning to AFL action this Friday against the Bulldogs.

He posted a message on Instagram on Sunday addressing why he has not been sighted yet in 2022 and said he is hopeful of returning for the Kangaroos' clash against the Bulldogs on Friday.

'As many of you are unaware why I was away from footy I was diagnosed with pericarditis which is inflammation around the heart,' he posted.

'I was away recovering on medication. It was a very stressful time for myself and my family.

'I'm back into full training and I cannot wait to get out there this weekend and hopefully put all this behind me and continue doing my dream job.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMDMP_0f5fzqOO00
Jed Anderson and his daughter Katerinah arriving at Gold Coast airport in 2021. He had been involved in a vaccination standoff with the AFL after he had an adverse reaction to the jab.

It comes after the panel on the Sunday Footy Show claimed that Port Adelaide star Ollie Wines' hospitalisation on Thursday might also be linked to Covid vaccinations.

Wines was removed from the game on Thursday with dizziness and nausea and was sent to hospital where he experienced heart palpitations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lRr8p_0f5fzqOO00
Wines, front, has been released from hospital and has been cleared of myocarditis which is a form of heart inflammation linked to Covid vaccines in rare cases

There has been widespread speculation online that Wines was suffering from myocarditis, another heart condition that has been linked to Covid jabs.

The Australian Government's Department of Health has confirmed that those who receive messenger RNA Covid-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, have a small increased risk of pericarditis and/or myocarditis.

Both Wines and his cardiologist have since ruled out myocarditis as the cause of his heart palpitations.

'It's nothing to do with that. It's completely unrelated,' Wines told media on Monday.

'It's more of a heart issue that is pretty common in elderly people and elite athletes.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meRaD_0f5fzqOO00
Matthew Lloyd recently suffered from Bell's palsy, a form of facial paralysis. He claims there are many people developing the condition after getting the Covid vaccine

The Sunday Show panellist and former Essendon player Matthew Lloyd has recently recovered from Bell's palsy, a form of facial paralysis.

He has also linked that condition to Covid vaccinations.

Lloyd replied, 'Heart issues and Bell's palsy have gone through the roof since the boosters and Covid issues.'

'We had [sports journalist] Michelangelo Rucci on [3AW] on Friday night and he said that there's a ward filled with people with similar symptoms to Ollie Wines – nausea, heart issues – so there has to be something more to it.'

Nathan Brown concluded by saying the panel were not experts, but called for further research to be carried out on the links between Covid vaccines and heart conditions and Bell's palsy.

'We're not anti-vaxxers, we've all done our due diligence and boosters and all of that but there is going to have to be some study done on this, not just in a sporting sphere, but a community sphere,' he said.

