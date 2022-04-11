The Real Reason Moose Cheese Is So Expensive

Few shows boast a theme song that so aptly defines it as "The Golden Girls." After all, this lovable foursome did more than provide viewers with half an hour of laughs each week. They welcomed fans into their home, shared their deepest thoughts and secrets, and made everyone feel like they, too, could grab a rattan chair and join in the conversation. Yes, when the first notes of "Thank You For Being A Friend" echoed through living rooms across the nation, the audience truly felt that they were among friends named Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy, and Rose. And, everyone secretly wanted to join the "girls" for a late-night chat over their go-to snack – cheesecake.
