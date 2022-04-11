Hammer blow for West Coast as superstar ruckman Nic Naitanui is out until at least the second half of the season with a knee injury - and Buddy Franklin needs surgery on broken finger

West Coast's woes are set to deepen with star ruckman Nic Naitanui suffering a medial ligament injury that will see him out until the second half of the season.

West Coast held on by 13 points to beat Collingwood at the weekend after struggling to assemble a playing group in the early rounds of the 2022 AFL season because of strict Covid protocols in Western Australia.

Naitanui hurt his knee after landing at a centre bounce in the final quarter of the clash against Collinwood as the Eagles secured their first game of the season.

Naitanui competes for the ball with Brayden Maynard of the Magpies. The star ruckman was injured in the clash and won't return until the second half of the AFL season

After having scans yesterday, he will have to wear a brace on his knee for several weeks. A recovery process will follow, and he will return to play in the second half of the season.

Football Manager Gavin Bell said Naitanui was disappointed but would start the rehabilitation process immediately to return as soon as possible

'Nic was sore post game and scans have revealed what our medical staff suspected after the game,' Bell said.

'He is obviously a very important player to us, but we will take a conservative approach in managing his return which will be in the second half of the season.

'There is no definitive time line at this stage as we will monitor and adjust his recovery as required.'

Meanwhile the Sydney Swans are likely to be missing star forward Lance Franklin for at least two weeks.

Franklin receives treatment on his broken finger during his club's comeback win over the North Melbourne Kangaroos

The star forward, who recently kicked his 1,000th AFL goal, broke his finger in the club's thrilling win over North Melbourne and coach John Longmire confirmed that he will require surgery.

'He’s going to see a specialist this afternoon, at this stage we expect him to have a minor operation on his finger and be out for a couple of weeks,' Longmire said.

'At this stage we expect him to be out for a couple of weeks, maybe three worst case scenario.'

Longmire said Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey are options to be recalled this week after strong performances in the VFL.

McDonald had 3 goals, 17 disposals, and 11 marks while Amartey kicked four majors from 12 disposals and six marks.