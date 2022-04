Igor Shesterkin has been significant to the New York Rangers’ regular-season success during 2021-22. He is the top pick to win the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the best goaltender and is a candidate for the Hart Trophy, given to the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the league. Goalies are not often considered for the Hart Trophy and it is a testament to his ability that he is in the mix for the NHL MVP award.

