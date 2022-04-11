ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I’m a tattoo artist – the tackiest designs people could ever choose & why a ‘cute’ butterfly on your back is a BIG no

By Kate Kulniece
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmbBj_0f5fymDL00

UNLESS you're willing to spend a few hundreds to have it removed or covered up, a tattoo is permanent.

And one artist has revealed which designs he would rather you avoid, from the generic to the very tacky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkMwu_0f5fymDL00
Once almost a must-have, it's time for this design to fly away from your lower back Credit: Alamy

Fabulous spoke to Javann, a North London-based tattoo expert, to find out what's a no-no in his books - and it's bad news if there's a butterfly ornamenting your lower back.

Offering a helping hand to navigate you through the endless varieties of tattoos, Javann admitted that if you were to approach him with one of these, he would turn you down "immediately."

"Jesus Christ, it's always guys...Guys come with 'Only God can judge me' with praying hands."

Although the industry can be competitive at times and there are fellow artists who would be more than happy to "take on absolutely anything just because they want the money", Javann insisted: "Things like that - I will keep away from [...] and not compromise my craft."

BUTTERFLY ON LOWER BACK

Highly sought-after a few decades ago, the iconic combination of low rise jeans or a velour tracksuit with a cute butterfly peaking through on the lower back was the look that took over the streets and magazines.

But, unfortunately, it's now had its day and should be left in the past, Javann says.

Although there is nothing wrong with a butterfly inking itself - the artist even tattoos these - it's more so the placement that leaves a tacky aftertaste.

"I'll try my best to get them out of it, like 'How about we put it here? Or here?'," Javann says.

PARTNER'S NAME

Another quite common request is a tattoo of partner's name.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Unlike your kid's name or date of birth which, in Javann's opinion, "hold a sentimental value", having your partner's name all across your chest or over your heart is generic.

"I will try to stay away from that," he said.

He warns these not only look tacky, but could prove problematic later on if the relationship ends.

DREAM CATCHERS

A design that almost everyone had saved on Pinterest a few years ago, Javann thinks a dream catcher, especially on your back, is also a trend that needs to die.

"I've not done any but I've had a few people approach me [for it]," he said.

"That's one I'm not a big fan of - it's just we've seen it a thousand times.

"I feel like you can't put much variations into the design or change it that much cause it's just a dream catcher and a few feathers and beads."

Javann isn't the only expert in the field who said this - Dave 'Azma' Knauer, of Mythic Ink Tattoo also claimed it's difficult to get creative with something as common and basic as a dream catcher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWEje_0f5fymDL00
Whilst dream catchers used to dominate our Pinterest feeds a few years ago, these are now outdated Credit: Getty

KISS MARKS

Similarly to the name of your partner - or partners - inked on your body, kiss marks used to be a trend that many would get to symbolise their love.

But Javann says: "To me, I feel like the kiss mark tattoo is just a little bit tacky.

"As you said, it's definitely outdated and it was a trend before...And maybe a particular type of person would get it."

Whether it stems from a bad boy image or a sweet gesture - Javann couldn't quite guess - one thing is for sure - tattoos of a red pair of lips on your neck or chest is a big no-no.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WM7Oh_0f5fymDL00
For Javann, a kiss mark anywhere on the body is an immediate no Credit: Alamy

"People are people, they're just people-ing," said Javann.

"They're very indecisive, it can get quite tricky as an artist - [...] I think a lot of the times people just do things in the spur of the moment."

The statistics only serve as proof - out of ten clients, four or five will approach Javann with a request for a cover-up.

In most cases, these will be women trying to get rid of any indication they were once together with a special someone - whether it's the name of their ex-partner/s or an important date in the relationship.

If you're not sure, Javann recommended, the best thing is to take time to really ponder whether the design or the placement is the one.

He said: "If they're coming across as a bit indecisive, I'll be like 'We can wait for this piece if you're not 100 per cent sure'."

What do people regret the most?

Fabulous spoke to Vanessa Charest, an Aesthetic Nurse at London Real Skin in Holborn, who revealed some of the most common tattoos people get removed and the body parts they regret getting inked the most.

"The tattoos that we are currently treating with Laser Tattoo Removal vary.

"Some of the common areas include the lower back on females, and for the men it's the sleeve of tattoos.

"We have seen a few on the wrists, as well as on the upper part of the back and back of shoulder.

"The most common tattoos include initials or letters that clients are looking to have removed, typically signifying a past relationship, and quotes and sayings are usually quite common.

"Stars and shapes are common amongst females. "

Vanessa Charest, an Aesthetic Nurse at London Real Skin in Holborn.

Comments / 11

Related
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Fiery Cut-Out Bodysuit At SXSW—She's A Total Knock Out In This Sexy Look!

Sandra Bullock, 57, is no stranger to head-turning red carpet looks (remember her skintight, crystal jumpsuit last December at The Unforgivable premiere?) Naturally, the Miss Congeniality icon continued her string of stunning outfits at SXSW in Austin, Texas last week in a bright-red, oversized blazer with wide-leg, drawstring matching pants and our favorite item— a fitted bodysuit with twisting details that revealed ab-baring cut-outs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoo Artist#Tattoos#Sleeve Tattoo#Design#Tattoo Removal#Velour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Tattoo
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Kate Middleton's Body-Hugging Pink Dress—We Did A Double Take!

Kate Middleton is known for always looking polished, elegant, and absolutely regal. The 40-year-old royal is also known for wearing both luxury designers like Alexander McQueen and more affordable options from Zara (like that ultra-chic red blazer she wore last month)—and often re-wearing her wardrobe favorites. While the Duchess is always the epitome of class, she isn’t always one to shock us with her style choices. But she definitely wowed us when we saw the jaw-dropping metallic pink dress she wore on her latest royal tour!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Plunging Pink Gown At Her Latest Premiere—She's Sizzling!

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to the red carpet, and she has regularly blown us away with her age-defying en-vogue ensembles over the past few months. (We still haven’t recovered from her sparkly Stella McCartney catsuit!) But we had to pick our jaws up from the floor when we saw her arrive at The Lost City premiere in Los Angeles on March 21st, wearing a stunning pink ombré Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown, complete with a plunging neckline. We have no words!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Stylists Agree: This Is The Worst Hair Trend To Follow For Women Over 50

As you grow older, it can be valuable to find a haircut and style that not only makes you feel confident, but also accentuates your best features so you can look great. Depending on your face shape and other factors some cuts may flatter your face more than others, and there are some trendy styles that may be worth avoiding because of the areas of the face they highlight.
HAIR CARE
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
papermag.com

Lizzo Wants to Reinvent Shapewear

All the rumors are true — Lizzo is launching her very own shapewear line. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” said Lizzo in a statement. YITTY designs come from sizes XS to 6X, emphasizing what Lizzo does best: embracing natural beauty just as it comes, and making women feel good. “It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Trendiest Haircuts & Colors for Spring 2022

Freshen up your look this Spring season with any one of these trendy hairstyles, haircuts and colors! You can try a classic and simple finish like bobs and lobs that never goes out of style. Or, you can add an extra oomph to your look with colors and shaved sides that will turn people’s heads, for sure.
HAIR CARE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
389K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy