ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Machine Gun Kelly Pulls Megan Fox Close For Date Night At Daily Front Row Awards

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8Z4F_0f5fxrLX00
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s love continues to bloom. The ‘emo girl’ singer wore a wild floral outfit while snuggling up to his fiancée for a high-fashion date night.

April showers bring May flowers, and Machine Gun Kelly got an early start on that parable with his outfit at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards. MGK (Colson Baker, 31) donned an extravagant floral jacket for the Apr. 10 event. With its overwhelming embroidery and embellishments, the eye-catching jacket didn’t prevent MGK from getting close to his date for the night: Megan Fox. Megan, 35, posed alongside her fiancé ahead of the event, showing off her minimal brown mini-dress with its subtly constructed shoulders and bustier elements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTcu3_0f5fxrLX00
(AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

After the couple flaunted their fashions, they headed inside the Beverly Wilshire (A Four Seasons Hotel) in Beverly Hills, California, for the event. Insider, a photographer snapped MGK pressing himself to Megan, his protectively on her waist. The couple hung out with friends and fellow celebrities – as stars like Christina Aguilera, Shay Mitchell, Paris Hilton, Behati Prinsloo, Kris, and Kendall Jenner were on hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXyZe_0f5fxrLX00
(Broadimage/Shutterstock)

MGK and Megan’s fashion show date night comes less than a week after they were photographed taking her son, Bodhi, on a trip to Disneyland. MGK and Megan’s outfits were more casual for this family day at The Happiest Place On Earth. Megan kept a low profile while outfitted in a puffy black jacket and torn jeans. MGK opted for a pink hat with ears for the visit. The three enjoyed a fun day of rides, including a trip on the Big Thunder Railroad rollercoaster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ma77o_0f5fxrLX00
(Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Though it’s only been a few months since MGK and Megan got engaged, the wedding planning is underway. MGK revealed to James Corden on The Late Late Show that he wants “a red river with gothic [setup]” for the ceremony, but he’s struggling to find “a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].” Once MGK and Megan settle on a vision and a locale, expect an unforgettable wedding, including their friends — Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, as well as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

The couple “would love for Travis to be in their wedding party,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and the SNL funnyman is also in consideration for the wedding party. “Megan doesn’t have a large circle of girlfriends, but Kourtney is definitely on her list because they’ve grown so close this past year, and she thinks it would be so sweet to have her and Travis both in the wedding.”

Comments / 17

Primate
2d ago

Megan Doorknob Fox where everyone gets a turn including Clowns 🤡 is starting to show her age. In the last year alone can see a difference. Probably why she visited plastic surgery consultants. I just hope she stays away from fire 🔥 otherwise she will melt.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Shay Mitchell
Person
James Corden
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Behati Prinsloo
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
ETOnline.com

Scott Disick Brings New Girlfriend to 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, made their red carpet debut on Thursday. The couple held hands on the red carpet at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Scott, 38, and Rebecca, 27, have recently been spotted out together, but this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Edgy New Style 2 Months After Welcoming Baby Boy

Watch: Kylie Jenner's Teddy Bears for Her Son Cost How Much?!. Kylie Jenner has gone to the dark side … of her closet. Two months after welcoming her baby boy with Travis Scott, Kylie showed off an edgy look on her Instagram page. Posting a pic on March 30 without a caption, the 24-year-posed wearing a stonewash grey trench coat, styled with black pointy-toe buckled boots and black leather pouch bag. In a second photo, she gave fans a closer look at her outfit details.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Fashion#Date Night#Mgk#The Beverly Wilshire
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
HollywoodLife

How Miley Cyrus Feels About Marriage & Kids With BF Maxx Morando As They Get Serious

A source close to Miley revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer is doing things ‘differently’ with her boyfriend. Miley Cyrus seems head-over-heels for her boyfriend Maxx Morando, as their relationship has gotten more serious as their romance has continued. The 29-year-old Plastic Hearts singer has worked on “doing things differently” and keeping her relationship with the 23-year-old drummer “out of the public eye as much as possible.”, a source close to Miley revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Pam Anderson Looks Stunning In High-Slit White Gown On The Arm Of Son Brandon In NYC

The ‘Baywatch’ icon dished about her new role in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway, saying she ‘needed’ the part. Pamela Anderson is “back” with her new role in Chicago and she couldn’t be any more stunning while promoting it! The Baywatch icon, 54, was a vision in white as she graced the Good Morning America set on Wednesday (March 23) to discuss taking on the role of Roxie Hart. Pamela arrived in a gorgeous, cold-shoulder gown with her 25-year-old Brandon Thomas Lee –whom she shares with rocker Tommy Lee — and told the hosts, “I’ve been gone for awhile, but I’m back.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Kylie Jenner shares personal footage from birth of son Wolf

Kylie Jenner is sharing footage from the day she delivered her and Travis Scott’s second child, son Wolf Webster. The emotional, 10-minute video, which was posted to her YouTube channel on Monday, shows the 24-year-old beauty mogul in the hospital with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Scott by her side. One part of the video shows Kylie lying on her side while hooked up to various IVs – before the screen goes dark and only audio plays. “He’s out!” Kris, 66, shouts excitedly, as Kylie says, “Hi, buddy!” “Oh, my gosh. Your son is here!” Kylie tells Scott, 30. “What’s up, boy? What’s up, big...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
174K+
Followers
16K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy