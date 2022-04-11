The Madeleine School

Blade staffers are occasionally writing about their experiences as we come back from the coronavirus, as well the experiences of individuals who populate the beats they cover. To anyone who read the columns I wrote during the height of the pandemic (even if you won’t admit it) and wondered whatever happened to me, let me assure you that I did not succumb to coronavirus, even carpal tunnel, or even working from home.

