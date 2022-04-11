Nicolas Cage Holds Hands With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata At Movie Screening: Photos

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The couple wore black outfits as they arrived for an NYC showing of ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.’

Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata enjoyed a lovely evening out in the New York on Sunday April 10 for a special screening of his latest movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The 58-year-old actor held his 27-year-old wife’s hand while they arrived for the showing. Nic and Riko were both dressed to the nines in black outfits, as the Leaving Las Vegas star smiled for the cameras. Riko’s baby bump was also showing, about three months after announcing that she was pregnant.

Nic and Riko smiled while arriving for the movie showing. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Nic rocked a charcoal-colored velvet-looking suit over a black button down, with matching dress shoes. Riko stunned in a traditional Japanese-inspired one-piece outfit. While Riko’s was mostly black, there was some white and gold trim, as well as a flower-design included in it. Riko completed her look with a pair of white shoes and a gold purse.

Riko and the National Treasure star announced that they were expecting a little one back in January. The pair confirmed that she was pregnant in a statement to People. “The parents-to-be are elated,” a rep for them said at the time. The baby with Riko will be Nic’s third child. He has two sons: Weston, 31, from his relationship with Christina Fulton, and Kal-El, 16, from his marriage to Alice Kim.

The pair held hands while arriving on the red carpet. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Nicolas and Riko got married in a “small and intimate” ceremony in Las Vegas back in February 2021. Since the marriage and announcing Riko’s pregnancy, the couple have seemed so in love with each other. Nic, who’s been married four times before, has spoken about how much he loves his wife a number of times since they got hitched. The Face/Off star swore that this was his last marriage in a March interview with GQ. “It’s my expression of saying, ‘I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ And this is it for me. I mean, this is not happening again. This is it,” he said.