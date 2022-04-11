ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nicolas Cage Holds Hands With Pregnant Wife Riko Shibata At Movie Screening: Photos

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Qmru_0f5fxXt700
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The couple wore black outfits as they arrived for an NYC showing of ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.’

Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata enjoyed a lovely evening out in the New York on Sunday April 10 for a special screening of his latest movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The 58-year-old actor held his 27-year-old wife’s hand while they arrived for the showing. Nic and Riko were both dressed to the nines in black outfits, as the Leaving Las Vegas star smiled for the cameras. Riko’s baby bump was also showing, about three months after announcing that she was pregnant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ROm7e_0f5fxXt700
Nic and Riko smiled while arriving for the movie showing. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Nic rocked a charcoal-colored velvet-looking suit over a black button down, with matching dress shoes. Riko stunned in a traditional Japanese-inspired one-piece outfit. While Riko’s was mostly black, there was some white and gold trim, as well as a flower-design included in it. Riko completed her look with a pair of white shoes and a gold purse.

Riko and the National Treasure star announced that they were expecting a little one back in January. The pair confirmed that she was pregnant in a statement to People. “The parents-to-be are elated,” a rep for them said at the time. The baby with Riko will be Nic’s third child. He has two sons: Weston, 31, from his relationship with Christina Fulton, and Kal-El, 16, from his marriage to Alice Kim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnpbs_0f5fxXt700
The pair held hands while arriving on the red carpet. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Nicolas and Riko got married in a “small and intimate” ceremony in Las Vegas back in February 2021. Since the marriage and announcing Riko’s pregnancy, the couple have seemed so in love with each other. Nic, who’s been married four times before, has spoken about how much he loves his wife a number of times since they got hitched. The Face/Off star swore that this was his last marriage in a March interview with GQ. “It’s my expression of saying, ‘I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ And this is it for me. I mean, this is not happening again. This is it,” he said.

Comments / 16

Related
ETOnline.com

Nicolas Cage Has Baby Names Picked Out for 3rd Child, Talks Romance With Wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage is in new phase of life. In a recent interview with GQ, the 58-year-old actor shares how the impending birth of his third child has led to quieter days. Cage is already dad to 31-year-old Weston Cage and 16-year-old Kal-El Cage from previous relationships, and his 27-year-old wife, Riko Shibata, is now expecting her first child, his third. Cage says they already have the names picked out, which are inspired by his late father, August Coppola, and his uncle, filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. The couple like the names Akira Francesco for a boy and Lennon Augie for a girl.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Shops For Baby Books With A$AP Rocky In Cute New Photo

Rihanna’s latest maternity look came in the form of a sunny and sweet yellow dress, perfect for an outing to buy baby books for her upcoming little one!. Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond! The 34-year-old showed off her growing baby bump on Monday as she shopped for baby books, sporting a midi-length yellow maternity dress with 3/4-length sleeves and lacy tiers, matching the look with white sneakers with multiple color designs. The “Umbrella” singer also accessorized her mommy-to-be look with a gold chain necklace, gold bracelets, and gorgeous studs, pinning back a part of her dark-colored, wavy locks to reveal her gorgeous glowing makeup. RiRi’s man, A$AP Rocky, was also spotted nearby, also seeming excited about his soon-to-be-newborn.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Pam Anderson Looks Stunning In High-Slit White Gown On The Arm Of Son Brandon In NYC

The ‘Baywatch’ icon dished about her new role in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway, saying she ‘needed’ the part. Pamela Anderson is “back” with her new role in Chicago and she couldn’t be any more stunning while promoting it! The Baywatch icon, 54, was a vision in white as she graced the Good Morning America set on Wednesday (March 23) to discuss taking on the role of Roxie Hart. Pamela arrived in a gorgeous, cold-shoulder gown with her 25-year-old Brandon Thomas Lee –whom she shares with rocker Tommy Lee — and told the hosts, “I’ve been gone for awhile, but I’m back.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Elon Musk and James Franco Will Testify for Amber Heard in Upcoming Trial with Johnny Depp (Report)

Amber Heard is calling on several famous acquaintances for her upcoming defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress, 35, is being sued by Depp, 58, over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she wrote about surviving domestic violence. (Heard never named Depp in the op-ed, but she did accuse the actor of domestic violence during their 2016 split, which he denied.)
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Rihanna’s Baby Bump Steals The Show At Jay Z’s Oscars After-Party

It’s tricky to be the centre of attention on Oscar night, given that it’s a magnet for the most famous (and genetically blessed) people on the planet. But Rihanna’s unborn child already has form for stealing the show. The superstar mother-to-be has cultivated a wardrobe of looks that put the focus on her bump ever since announcing she was pregnant – think Coperni crop tops, Dior babydoll dresses and cut-out catsuits. Now, she’s outdone herself again in Valentino for Jay Z’s Oscars after-party at the Chateau Marmont.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Christina Fulton
Person
Alice Kim
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Haddish Spotted Out With Rapper Pooch 4 Months After Confirming Common Split: Photo

New paparazzi photos indicate that Tiffany Haddish may be exploring a new romance with another famous rapper after things didn’t last with Common. Tiffany Haddish is moving on from her romance with Common. The Girl’s Trip actress, 42, was pictured arriving for a dinner date with rapper Stallionaires Pooch on March 30, roughly four months after she confirmed her split from Common, 50. Tiffany walked into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with security by her side and Pooch behind her. The possible new couple seemingly proceeded to have a low-key dinner date at the celebrity hotspot.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaving Las Vegas#Japanese#National Treasure
HollywoodLife

David & Victoria Beckham Hold Hands Heading To Nicola Peltz & Son Brooklyn’s Wedding: Photos

David Beckham & wife Victoria Beckham attended their son Brooklyn’s wedding in absolute style — sweetly holding hands on the Peltz’s Palm Beach estate!. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are officially husband and wife, and Brooklyn’s famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham showed up in support of their son and his new bride in ultimate style. The former soccer player and his designer wife were seen holding hands in their formal attire on April 9, 2022 on the Peltz’s massive Palm Beach estate worth over $130 million. Victoria opted for a spaghetti strap silver gown with a clutch, keeping her brunette hair up in a bun. Meanwhile, David was dapper in a black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NJ.com

Actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii. ‘The Flash,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts’ star from N.J. allegedly caused scene at karaoke bar.

Ezra Miller, known for playing superhero The Flash, was arrested by police in Hawaii Sunday night. Miller, 29, grew up in Wyckoff and plays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in the DC films “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League” and “Suicide Squad.” They star as the character in the movie “The Flash,” set for 2023.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
174K+
Followers
16K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy