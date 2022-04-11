Childpeace Montessori School

Dr. Kellyann: "Slimming Down After 60 Comes Down to This" Doctors Stunned: 1 Cup Melts Body Fat Like Crazy! (Drink Before Bed) The Strange Link Between Eggs and Diabetes (Watch) Top Urologist: This 'Shrinks' Your Enlarged Prostate (Do This Once Daly)
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- White Pine Middle School, part of Saginaw Township Community Schools, has been voted again as a ‘School to Watch’ from the National Forum to Accelerate Middle School Reform. This is the fourth time White Pine has been on the list. The school has to...
OREGON CITY, Ore. — The Oregon City School District will begin stocking naloxone in schools and provide training in its use for reversing opioid overdoses after a unanimous vote by the school board Monday evening. With the powerful synthetic drug fentanyl becoming increasingly common in U.S. street drugs, more...
As mask mandates begin to lift, schools have been one of the last places where masks are required. As of March 12, the state will no longer require masks in California schools. However, throughout the pandemic, most schools have relied on county guidelines to direct their health policies around COVID-19. Generally, state and county guidelines have been aligned, but now that case numbers are low and vaccination rates are increasing, we are seeing for the first time that schools themselves are faced with making their own decisions on masking. Here in San Mateo County, masks are strongly recommended in schools but no longer required. School administrators have worked incredibly hard to make decisions throughout the pandemic to follow and stay current with health mandates. Now, in the eleventh hour, it feels a bit like schools are being abandoned by the officials’ support and will have to make their own choices.
On Wednesday morning, Meteorologist Christy Shields did a virtual school visit with the 3rd grade students at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in the Altoona Area School District. The 3rd grade students were shown what instruments are used to put together a weather forecast and also a tour of the WTAJ-TV...
Scappoose Sch. Dist. – Bus routes 4,6, and 7 are on snow routes.
TACOMA, Wash. — Demolition of several buildings on Tacoma’s abandoned Gault Middle School campus is underway. The Tacoma Public School District closed the school in 2009. The science portable was being torn down on Wednesday. Over the next few weeks, crews will demolish the old science building, gym,...
We all knew tomboys when we were in grade school, those girls who just didn’t like to wear dresses or makeup, and would rather play football than with dolls. But are these girls who like to get dirty at risk of being pushed into transgender hormones and surgery by busy-body schools? For more information, Lars speaks with Jordan Boyd, who is an Author and Staff Writer for The Federalist.
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority recorded 840 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more virus related deaths over the weekend. 100 Oregonians are currently hospitalized with the virus. 21 of those patients are in the ICU. Statewide, the test positivity rate is 4.4 percent.
