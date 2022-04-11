Childpeace Montessori School

As mask mandates begin to lift, schools have been one of the last places where masks are required. As of March 12, the state will no longer require masks in California schools. However, throughout the pandemic, most schools have relied on county guidelines to direct their health policies around COVID-19. Generally, state and county guidelines have been aligned, but now that case numbers are low and vaccination rates are increasing, we are seeing for the first time that schools themselves are faced with making their own decisions on masking. Here in San Mateo County, masks are strongly recommended in schools but no longer required. School administrators have worked incredibly hard to make decisions throughout the pandemic to follow and stay current with health mandates. Now, in the eleventh hour, it feels a bit like schools are being abandoned by the officials’ support and will have to make their own choices.

29 DAYS AGO