CLEVELAND — On Friday, March 25, there is set to be a rally held by Burn Pits 360 Veterans Organization in downtown Cleveland. The rally is set to be held in support of the Honor Our Pact Act, which would give veterans presumptive benefits, which includes at least 24 illnesses related to toxic exposure. The Department of Defense has stated previously that there are at least 3.5 million veterans that suffer from toxic exposure. This rally has also been planned as a protest to Senator Rob Portman, who voted in support of S. 437, the Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act. That act only covers post 9/11 veterans who have been out of the military for less than 10 years.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 DAYS AGO