Carla Grace Hall, 65, of Breckenridge, Texas, went home to dance with Jesus on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The family is honoring her wishes, and there will not be a service. Carla was born August 1, 1956, to Francis and William “Bill” White. She spent most of her life in Hobbs, New Mexico, where she met the love of her life, Dairrel “Keith” Hall. They were married on June 26, 1981, but later separated. However, their love was meant to be. They were remarried on February 1, 2000.

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO