Chester County, PA

Fifth-Graders Build Dream-Home Models; One Has Multiple, Magical, Harry Potter–Themed Levels

 2 days ago

Images via Habitat for Humanity of Chester County.

Habitat for Humanity of Chester County and founding sponsor Fox & Roach/Trident Charities recently hosted the 19th annual “Build a House … Build a Dream” contest for fifth-graders from across the Delaware Valley.

After two years of the annual event being held virtually, the organization was excited to have contestants presenting their projects in person.  

Students from more than 200 area schools were invited to work individually or in pairs to build their three-dimensional, model dream home. Contestants brought their creations to Exton Square Mall the morning of the event for some friendly judging. Architects, construction supervisors, design experts, and more were on this year’s panel. The judges interviewed more than 70 students, asking about the inspiration behind their homes.  

Each dream home had its own unique story. One had multiple floors, each dedicated to a different Harry Potter book. Another focused on renewable energy with solar panels and rain collection. One home was even designed like a treehouse, balanced on a trunk made of cardboard. 

Images via Habitat for Humanity of Chester County.

While the judges deliberated, Bill Henley of NBC10 Philadelphia invited family and friends to look at the homes and learn more about Habitat for Humanity. Henley has emceed the event for the past five years, even making a video message for the years that the event was online.  

Kids were invited to build projects donated by the Downingtown Home Depot, try their hand at virtual reality hosted by Signature HVAC, and create crafts at a table with the YMCA. Snacks and raffles were also available with all proceeds funding Habitat’s mission to build affordable homes in Chester County. 

At the end of the final round, the judges selected the top three dream homes. This year’s Fan Favorite votes were counted after the event and the award went to Greyson C. with his Popsicle-stick dwelling.

First place went to Sofia H., who was inspired by the outdoors for her home. The roof was made with pine cones that she cut up and glued on to create the shingles, along with exterior siding made from textured paper.

Second place went to Aditi S. and Mia V. for their home that had an elevator so anyone could live in their home.

Third place was awarded to Neharika V., whose house had multiple levels and recycling as a main part of the design.

The contest is free for participants, but thanks to local businesses, the event is one of the main fundraisers for Habitat for Humanity of Chester County. This year’s event raised more than $17,000.

Check out more photos from the event.

Images via Habitat for Humanity of Chester County.

