ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Driver T-bones Tacoma police cruiser, causing property damage

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma Police Department cruiser was reportedly T-boned...

komonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
US News and World Report

Police: Man Shot, Killed by Police Near Tacoma Mall

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man near the Tacoma Mall on Wednesday, authorities said. Tacoma police said police made contact with an armed person at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and that police shot the person, KING-TV reported. No other injuries were reported. Tacoma police spokesperson...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in crash in Tacoma

Deputies are investigating a collision that left one person dead Wednesday night in Tacoma. The crash occurred near South 96th Street and Pacific Avenue. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said a deputy was trying to catch up with a reckless driver who ran a red light. That driver crashed into another car.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Property Damage#Cruiser#Point Defiance Park#Tacoma Police Department
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect?

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said at 6:45 p.m. on March 13, an armed assailant approached a person sitting in their car at a laundromat located at 1222 Bronson Way North, placed a gun to the person’s head and told them to get out.
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Intoxicated Rocky Point Driver Causes Two Wrong-Way Crashes In Suffolk County, Police Say

An allegedly drunk driver caused a pair of wrong-way crashes on Long Island that left one person hospitalized, police said. In Suffolk County, Seventh Precinct officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, where there was a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Route 25A in East Shoreham.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
KREM2

Mother, teen arrested for drive-by shooting in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A mother and teenager were arrested last Thursday night, March 17, after committing a drive-by shooting in North Spokane, according to police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. when officers responded to several reports of shots fired in the area of 5300 N. Stevens. According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), residents reported that a vehicle drove by their house two separate times while shooting out of the vehicle.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy